The Batman Screenwriter to Direct Sci-Fi Movie Starring Chloe Grace Moretz

Screenwriter Mattson Tomlin is having a big year and it's only getting bigger. Fresh off the success of his Netflix original feature film and production underway on The Batman, a new report reveals that Tomlin will direct his feature debut with the sci-fi thriller Mother/Android. Written by Tomlin, the film will star Chloe Grace Moretz and has The Batman director Matt Reeves attached to produce, the film is being produced at Miramax. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Moretz stars as Georgia, a woman who attempts to escape her home country with her boyfriend while navigating a war with artificial intelligence. The pair are also nearing the birth of their first child and must go up against "No Man’s Land," described as "a stronghold of the android uprising, in hopes of reaching safety before giving birth."

“Mother/ Andriod is a deeply personal story inspired by sacrifices made to bring me into this world,” Tomlin said in a statement. “I’m thrilled to be working with Miramax and my friend Matt Reeves to tell a story that speaks to the strength of humanity in the darkest of times.”

“Tomlin gracefully weaves the history of his roots into a futuristic tale with an imaginative twist on reality," Miramax's Bill Block added. "It’s a true testament to his talent and unique approach at captivating broad, global audiences.”

The story is also reportedly inspired by Tomlin's own life, telling a sci-fi version of his parents who worked "to save their child amid the dangers of the Romanian Revolution."

This project marks the latest film in the works from Tomlin, whose other scripts that have been publicized include the upcoming Little Fish, plus the long awaited adaptation of video game Mega Man, and two different comic book series, Fear Agent and Memetic. Despite being attached to all of these massive IP, Tomlin's love for writing really seems to blossom when working on original works as he revealed to ComicBook.com in a recent interview.

"When you're writing something original, there's zero expectations for what it can be," Tomlin said while promoting Project Power earlier this year. "So, it can just pull moves that other things can't, and that doesn't mean it's better or worse. It can just be different. And so for me, it was kind of like, I love Eight Mile. I love Collateral, and I love super powers. I want to put them all together and talk about some stuff that I'm feeling right now. And just try to make something that is the movie that I want to see as a fan. And that's kind of how the script came tumbling out of me."

Despite still being a relative newcomer to Hollywood, though he has a number of scripts under his belt, Tomlin is adjusting to his new notoriety after his involvement in The Batman was revealed.

"When the Batman news came out back in October, I didn't know that that news was going to come out. And so the Internet, I had 1000s of people on Twitter basically shrieking, 'Who are you?' It was a wild weekend."

Things must be going very well for his script on that feature though as Reeves has already hitched his wagon to him for the foreseeable future.