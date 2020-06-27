Movie Fans Share Their Theater Memories
Movie fans are going through summer movie withdrawal. The coronavirus pandemic forced movie theaters to close and studios to delay this year’s crop of blockbusters. For a time, some held out hope that summer movie season would be delayed but not canceled, but recent surges in COVID-19 cases have dashed those hopes. Theaters will remain closed in most areas, and films are suffering additional delays. Chains and studios continue to hatch plans to draw audiences back into movie theaters when they reopen, including sending popular movies back to the big screen. Despite all of this, at least half of theatergoers say they’ll avoid going to see a film even once theaters are open again.
Movie fans have had to find their entertainment elsewhere -- thank goodness for streaming services -- but for most theatergoers, sitting at home and watching a movie on television isn’t the same as taking a trip to the theater.
Film critics Daniel Howat tapped into that yearning for the theater when he asked movie fans to share their favorite theater experiences. Fans were more than happy to share, putting enough fond movie memories onto Twitter to get the conversation trending on the social media platform. Keep reading to read some of those memories.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
One that stands out for me: visiting Hollywood for the first time in May 2017 and seeing Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 at Grauman’s Chinese Theater. Excellent movie and phenomenal experience.— Daniel Howat (@howatdk) June 26, 2020
Black Panther
Watching Black Panther with my whole family and seeing Black people get to be superheroes. Seeing African cultures made “cool” in the mainstream, seeing so many complicated dynamics between Africans and African-Americans tackled in such a thought-provoking way. https://t.co/xsoxDAlBWm— Ayana Gray (@AyanaGray) June 27, 2020
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
The grown ass man next to me trying to stifle his sobs during the Brachiosaurus dock scene in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. Same dude 😭 https://t.co/kyqrSq1DpJ— Bec 🏳️🌈 ☾ (@BecMcGee) June 27, 2020
Coco
I went to see Coco at a fancy theater in a fancy mall during their last showing. The theater was predominately older people. During the final “remember me” song one guy let out a sniffle, and the whole theater burst into tears. And then laughter.— Daddy Dannae (@PrincessDannae) June 27, 2020
Cats
screening Cats for 200 people and having the collective screams of disgust be much louder than the movie itself https://t.co/WktqpWMEnC— thomas violence (@thomas_violence) June 27, 2020
More Cats
WAIT!! How am I not mentioning the end of Cats (2019) when Judi Dench kept breaking the fourth wall and my audience went progressively more and more insane https://t.co/7ScZ3usGjv— angelina christina 💙💖💜 (@whyangelinawhy) June 26, 2020
Crazy Rich Asians
When I went to watch Crazy Rich Asians and Astrid told her cheating husband, "It was never my job to make you feel like a man. I can't make you something you're not."
The entire cinema went "yooooohhhhhh." https://t.co/FvhPYk3rVe— A Human. Being. (@singfromthehair) June 27, 2020
Magnolia
I saw Magnolia in theaters, and after two hours of watching this old man dying in a bed, someone in the theater yells "oh my god, just die already!" Everyone laughs hysterically and like 30 people walk out. https://t.co/74DgV1XmnR— Spek (@spekulation) June 27, 2020
South Park
I was seeing South Park: Bigger, Longer, and Uncut. When Kenny turns around and takes his hoodie off... the crowd got still... and someone said out loud in the most honest voice “he’s beautiful!” The entire theater laughed together. I just never forgot it.— JC Screen Fix (@jcscreenfix) June 26, 2020
Rogue One
The Vader scene in Rogue One was excellent, the whole audience was in pieces with excitement!
For me personally, Silence was big. I spent the next two hours in my own head having a religious crisis because of that film...— Harry Dibbs (@HarryDibbs_) June 26, 2020
