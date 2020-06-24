Iron Man, Sonic & More Heading Back To Theaters

✖

Iron Man, Sonic & more are heading back to theaters. Regal Cinemas just unveiled the classic movies that will be anchoring their reopening efforts. July 17th is the big day and there’s a smattering of well-loved films on offer on day one. The emphasis on crowd-pleasing offerings is palpable with selections like The Lord of the Rings Trilogy, Iron Man, and Jaws. Christopher Nolan fans have reason to be excited as both Inception and Interstellar are scheduled to be included as well, with Tenet waiting in the wings at the end of the month. For family viewing, there is also Beauty and the Beast and Sonic the Hedgehog. When the plans to pump theaters with throwback classics like Jaws was first announced, a lot of observers seemed to enjoy the idea. Well, theater fans seem to like the choices here, and the responses to the announcement tweet support that.

However, amid all this optimism, a recent study from OnePoll on behalf of Self Financial cast a much more gloomy picture. That study found that 49-percent of Americans said they would be wary of movie theaters. While rates of concern around public transportation are higher at 52-percent, that means that the theater industry has some work to do in courting people back into those doors.

Starting July 17, enjoy these great bring-backs at Regal pic.twitter.com/6nKupoYXu2 — Regal (@RegalMovies) June 24, 2020

Regal announced its new health and safety procedures on their website. You can read some of their statement down below:

Regal announces plans for the reopening of theatres starting Friday, July 10. Reopening plans include a wide range of new health and safety measures based on guidelines provided by the CDC and other public health organizations. The plan also includes safety measures based on feedback received from employees and moviegoers they have deemed most important for their return. Regal will also provide new contactless payment options and innovative sanitizing methods including:

Contactless payment. Along with the ability to purchase tickets in advance on the Regal mobile app, guests will now have the ability to purchase concession items from the app.

ULV Foggers. Employees will sanitize every auditorium and seat after each movie using new electrostatic ‘fogger’ equipment. This form of deep sanitization is highly effective in disinfecting all materials with a non-toxic formula that is fast drying.

Along with the above procedures, each theatre will sanitize high-contact points on an increased schedule and use floor markers throughout the building to assist with social distancing.

