Mulan Unveils New RealD 3D Poster

It’s been a tough week for Disney‘s next live-action remake, Mulan. The new film is set to be released in the United States next month, but it was revealed yesterday that the movie’s release in China will be delayed indefinitely over Coronavirus concerns. Disney fans were also upset to discover the reason Li Shang won’t be appearing in the movie. According to producer Jason Reed, the beloved character from the animated film was cut was due to the #MeToo movement, but many fans believe Disney was just afraid to further explore the character’s bisexuality. However, Disney continues to promote the film and recently revealed the movie’s 3D poster.

“Check out our #RealD exclusive artwork for #Mulan. Be sure to see #Mulan in epic RealD 3D March 27,” @RealD3D tweeted. While some people plan on boycotting the movie for various reasons, others are still excited about the upcoming film. A few people commented on @RealD3D‘s tweet, clearly impressed by the new poster. “Yes #Mulan is really gorgeous,” @LiuJennifer4 wrote. “This poster is awesome,” @671Violet added. “Chinese style? OMG！Wonderful,” @9487cici replied. You can check out the poster in the tweet below:

Mulan is set to star Liu Yifei, Gong Li, Donnie Yen, Jet Li, Jason Scott Lee, Yoson An, Jimmy Wong, Doua Moua, Ron Yuan, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Xana Tang, and Chum Ehelepola. Disney’s official synopsis for Mulan is as follows: “Acclaimed filmmaker Niki Caro brings the epic tale of China’s legendary warrior to life in Disney’s Mulan, in which a fearless young woman risks everything out of love for her family and her country to become one of the greatest warriors China has ever known. When the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army to defend the country from Northern invaders, Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honored warrior, steps in to take the place of her ailing father. Masquerading as a man, Hua Jun, she is tested every step of the way and must harness her inner-strength and embrace her true potential. It is an epic journey that will transform her into an honored warrior and earn her the respect of a grateful nation…and a proud father.”

Mulan hits theaters on March 27th.