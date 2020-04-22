MultiVersus Fan Art Sees Deadpool Taking On Green Lantern

✖

Marvel and DC fans are used to debating which heroes would win in a fight between universes, though few of those imaginary throwdowns involve the same person playing the character. That is the case though with BossLogic's newest creation, which is part of his MultiVersus series, pitting popular cinematic versions of characters against each other from each universe. The latest features Ryan Reynolds' version of Deadpool, though the hero he is taking on was also memorably played by Reynolds, which is, of course, Hal Jordan, aka Green Lantern. Before Reynolds hit box office success with the Merc with a Mouth, he tried to bring the ring slinger to the big screen, and now the two heroes are trying to prove which one is really the best.

The art sees Deadpool ready to pounce with his pistol and sword at the ready. Green Lantern is mostly off-screen, though you can see his fist at the ready with his glowing power ring. You can also see green energy swirling around the area as if Hal has encased both of them in an energy bubble.

Granted, there are no RC Cars or an army of fighter jets in the image, but then again he's probably saving those for later in the fight. As for Deadpool, we've seen him lose an arm, a hand, and his entire lower half during a fight and still somehow still keep going, so despite wielding one of the most powerful weapons in the universe, Hal is going to need all the help he can get to win this one.

You can check out the art in the image above.

"Deadpool Vs Green Lantern / Red suit V Green suit, who you got? This one should be fun! 😁 #MultiVersus"

As for Green Lantern, Reynolds has revealed in past interviews that the script was in flux throughout filming, and was one of several issues leading to the film's rocky reception.

“You just go back to script, script, script,” Reynolds said at a recent Q&A screening of Deadpool. “[On Green Lantern] we did not have a working script until we were halfway through shooting. That is a handicap, there’s nothing you can do about that. And that’s just the nature of this business oftentimes, it’s a poster and release date first, start shooting and we’ll figure out the rest as we go. And it’s just, it’s insane. It’s hard for everyone. Everyone that worked on that movie gave their last drop of blood.”

For Deadpool that was not the case, and thus a new franchise was born. Hopefully, we'll see Green Lantern achieve that same kind of success with its upcoming Green Lantern Corps film, but we'll have to wait and see.

Who would win in this fight? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things DC and Marvel!

