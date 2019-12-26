Muppets Fans Have Perfect Ideas for More Classic Novel Adaptations

The Muppet Christmas Carol came out of nowhere to become a major point of conversation on Twitter this week after Guillermo Del Toro argued that it was the best adaptation of the story. So, now users on the site are thinking about what the best property to get the Muppets treatment next. Some of the suggestions are truly fantastic and those movies would be pretty interesting. But, there is nothing imminent at this time. The closest people can get at this time would be those Facebook Portal commercials. But, apparently, the fans can dream of more, and you can bet that the decision-makers are listening out there somewhere.

“The Muppets are famous for questioning the status quo, and anti-establishment irreverence,” Brian Henson described the film to The Independent. “So we took that and pointed it at Charles Dickens … We were going to do a romping parody.”

The Muppet versions of “A Christmas Carol” and “Treasure Island” are obviously the superior adaptations of both books so tell me, what classic work of literature definitely requires a Muppet movie? — Jingle Elle Maruska (they/them) (@ellle_em) December 24, 2019

“A man mentioned the Muppets and I said, ‘That’s it! I’ll do that!’” Caine said about the film in a 2016 interview with GQ. “I could make it, and my daughter could see it. That’s why I did it. And it was lovely … I think it’s the funniest of the lot. I see it every year, because it’s on television every year at Christmas. It can never grow old, unlike me.”

The Muppet Christmas Carol stars Michael Caine as Ebenezer Scrooge, with Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy playing the Cratchits, Gonzo playing Charles Dickens.

Check out some of the best comments around proposed Muppet adaptations below:

