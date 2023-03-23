Everything Leaving Netflix in April 2023

April is almost upon us and that means some major changes are coming to Netflix. The biggest streaming service in the country is going to be adding a slew of new movies, TV shows, documentaries, and comedy specials throughout the month of April, giving its library a substantial content boost. There's another side to that coin, however. April will also see several big titles leaving Netflix's streaming roster.

This week, Netflix revealed the full list of movies and TV shows that are being added to the streamer in April. Unfortunately, Netflix also unveiled the lineup of titles set to make their exit.

The biggest exit of the month is undoubtedly New Girl. The beloved sitcom is the latest to leave Netflix, with all seven seasons exiting on April 9th. It'll be disappointing to see the show leave Netflix, but New Girl already has two new streaming homes lined up. The series will be available on Hulu and Peacock after leaving Netflix.

Here's the full list of movies and TV shows leaving Netflix next month:

Leaving 4/1/23

Turbo FAST: Seasons 1-3

Leaving 4/3/23

What Lies Below

Leaving 4/7/23

Hush

Leaving 4/9/23

New Girl: Seasons 1-7

Leaving 4/11/23

Married at First Sight: Season 10

Leaving 4/12/23

The Baker and the Beauty: Season 1

Leaving 4/18/23

Cuckoo: Seasons 1-5

Leaving 4/20/23

The Mr. Peabody and Sherman Show: Seasons 1-4

Leaving 4/23/23

We Steal Secrets: The Story of WikiLeaks

Leaving 4/24/23

Bill Nye: Science Guy

Leaving 4/25/23

The IT Crowd: Series 1-5

Leaving 4/27/23

Señora Acero: Seasons 1-5

Leaving 4/28/23

Ash vs. Evil Dead: Seasons 1-3

Leaving 4/30/23

Den of Thieves

Empire State

Leap Year

Road to Perdition

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World

