Mystery Marvel Legends Avengers: Endgame Release Pre-Orders Hit Amazon

Marvel fans that are big into Hasbro's Marvel Legends action figure line might be interested to know that a mystery release has popped up for pre-order on Amazon for $59.99. At the time of writing, the only hint about the release is the title - "Marvel MVL Legends Infinity 10 AVN4". This points to an Avengers: Endgame-related release, and the price indicates that a 2-pack set is a definite possibility, but anything can happen. Fun!

Despite this lack of information, the listing immediately shot to the top of Amazon's sales chart for action figures. That said, you might want to get your pre-order in here on Amazon while you can. There isn't any risk in doing so since you won't be charged until the figure ships and cancelling pre-orders on Amazon is easy. Plus, if it turns out to be something spectacular and you pre-ordered early before a quick sell out, you'll feel smart. The release date for the figure is set for August 1st.

In the meantime, speculate away on what the figure (or figures) might be and feel free to share your hopes in the comments. When the listing updates, so will this post. Just keep in mind that Amazon could update or remove the listing at any time.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.