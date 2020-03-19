National Treasure Is Officially Leaving Netflix

The days of National Treasure on Netflix have been numbered ever since the launch of Disney+, which will eventually house of all the content produced and released by Disney over the years. That includes the Nicolas Cage adventure film that fans have come to love over the years. It lasted longer on Netflix than many expected it to, but now, the worldwide streaming leader has announced that National Treasure is officially on its way out the door.

Netflix released its monthly newsletter on Thursday, which revealed the full list of movies and TV shows arriving on the service in April, as well as all those set to make their exit. National Treasure was found in the latter, leaving Netflix on April 29th.

It’s been known for quite a while that National Treasure was heading to Disney+ at the end of April, but that doesn’t mean fans who have Netflix aren’t still disappointed to see it go. National Treasure follows in the footsteps of other popular Disney films that have left Netflix in recent months in order to stream exclusively on Disney+. Other titles include Thor: Ragnarok, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Black Panther, and Coco.

While National Treasure has stayed put on Netflix for the last few months, its sequel, National Treasure: Book of Secrets, was available on Disney+ when the service launched in November. Once April 30th rolls around, both movies will be available on the same platform for the first time in a long time.

There is a lot of love for the National Treasure movies out there, so much so that fans have continued to ask Disney about the possibility of a third movie, especially now that Disney+ exists. A report back in January suggested that Disney is finally willing to move forward with the development of National Treasure 3, as screenwriter Chris Bremner penning the script.