NBA Star Donovan Mitchell Recreates Classic Spider-Man Meme With Star Tom Holland

Donovan Mitchell has long been a fan of our favorite friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, going so far as to even dress like an alternate reality version of Peter Parker: Spider-Punk. Recently, the NBA star got the opportunity to re-enact one of the all time classic “Spider-Memes” with Spider-Man: Far From Home star, Tom Holland.

I’ve been waiting to post this forever hahaha but I can’t show y’all what I’m wearing 😂😂😂😂… 🕷🕸🕷🕸 #donissue1 #SpiderManFarFromeHome pic.twitter.com/LanVMk8z8T — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) May 10, 2019

Donovan Mitchell is a National Basketball Association superstar currently playing for the Utah Jazz. At only 22 years old, its no wonder he’d find himself drawn to the young, hilarious antics of Spider-Man, currently web swinging in theaters for Avengers: Endgame and the upcoming Far From Home. Meeting Tom Holland recently, Mitchell couldn’t resist the opportunity to slap on a spider-suit of his own and recreate this classic moment that has been turned into a popular meme from the 1960’s Spider-Man animated series. Donovan however was a little embarassed by the costume so decided to black out the image of himself.

Luckily for us though, another Twitter User, Mitchell Croghan, took time to light things up and reveal Mitchell’s secret identity:

a spider-man suit pic.twitter.com/FbHGbfZJY6 — p mitchell croghan (@MitchellCroghan) May 10, 2019

The classic “Spider-Meme” was so popular that it was even used in the recent Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, which was so enjoyed that it even won an Academy Award for Best Animated Feature against some heavy competition. In the post-credit scene of the film, the future Spider-Man from the year 2099, Miguel O’Hara, travels back into the past and recreates the meme with the animated Spider-Man of the 1960’s. While the two argued, a perplexed police officer and publisher of the Daily Bugle looked on in bewilderment as the film ended.

Spider-Man: Far From Home will see Peter Parker travelling to Europe, encountering a new character in the form of Quentin Beck, aka Mysterio. As the pair, with the help of Nick Fury, take on new elemental threats, Peter will grapple with the after effects of the events of Avengers: Endgame. Is it possible that Donovan Mitchell will make an appearance himself in Far From Home? After Endgame, I think anything can happen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Spider-Man: Far From Home will hit theaters on July 5th.

