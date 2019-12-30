Netflix Reveals Ten Most Popular Movie Releases Of 2019

The year of 2019 was a a big one for Netflix’s movies. A-list actors and filmmakers assembled for titles released on the streaming service, allowing viewers to watch their opening weekends from the comfort of their own living rooms rather than paying to watch them in a movie theater. The brand invested heavily in original titles to combat the launching of other streaming services, building well-known titles of its own not only in series form but also in single-outing movie form. Stars such as Adam Sandler signed multi-picture deals while filmmakers such as Martin Scorsese and Michael Bay launched their work on the service.

Now, Netflix has released a list of the 10 most-watched movie titles released on their platform in 2019, consisting of both original films and licensed movies from other studios.

The list can be seen, starting at number 10 and continuing through the most watched title, below!

10. Secret Obsession

When Jennifer wakes up with amnesia after a traumatic attack, her doting husband cares for her. But she soon realises that the danger is far from over. The movie is directed by Peter Sullivan and stars Brenda Song, Mike Vogel, and Dennis Haysbert.

9. Wreck-It Ralph 2: Ralph Breaks the Internet

Video game bad guy Ralph and fellow misfit Vanellope von Schweetz must risk it all by traveling to the World Wide Web in search of a replacement part to save Vanellope’s video game, “Sugar Rush.” In way over their heads, Ralph and Vanellope rely on the citizens of the internet — the netizens — to help navigate their way, including an entrepreneur named Yesss, who is the head algorithm and the heart and soul of trend-making site BuzzzTube.

8. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Bitten by a radioactive spider in the subway, Brooklyn teenager Miles Morales suddenly develops mysterious powers that transform him into the one and only Spider-Man. When he meets Peter Parker, he soon realizes that there are many others who share his special, high-flying talents. Miles must now use his newfound skills to battle the evil Kingpin, a hulking madman who can open portals to other universes and pull different versions of Spider-Man into our world.

7. The Highwaymen

Former Texas Rangers Frank Hamer and Maney Gault join forces to try and capture notorious outlaws Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow. The film is directed by John Lee Hancock and stars Kevin Costner, Woody Harrelson, Kathy Bates, John Carroll Lynch, and Kim Dickens.

6. Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile

A chronicle of the crimes of Ted Bundy, from the perspective of his longtime girlfriend, who refused to believe the truth about him for years. The film is directed by Joe Berlinger and stars Zac Efron, Lilly Collins, and Angela Sarafyan.

5. Triple Frontier

Former Special Forces operatives reunite to plan a heist in a sparsely populated multi-border zone of South America. For the first time in their prestigious careers, these unsung heroes undertake this dangerous mission for themselves instead of the country. But when events take an unexpected turn and threaten to spiral out of control, their skills, their loyalties, and their morals are pushed to a breaking point in an epic battle for survival.

4. The Irishman

In the 1950s, truck driver Frank Sheeran gets involved with Russell Bufalino and his Pennsylvania crime family. As Sheeran climbs the ranks to become a top hit man, he also goes to work for Jimmy Hoffa — a powerful Teamster tied to organized crime.

3. The Incredibles 2

Telecommunications guru Winston Deavor enlists Elastigirl to fight crime and make the public fall in love with superheroes once again. That leaves Mr. Incredible with one of his greatest challenges ever — staying home and taking care of three rambunctious children. As Violet, Dash and Jack-Jack offer him a new set of headaches, a cybercriminal named Screenslaver launches his dastardly plan — hypnotizing the world through computer screens.

2. 6 Underground

Six individuals from all around the globe, each the very best at what they do, have been chosen not only for their skill, but for a unique desire to delete their pasts to change the future. Directed by Michael Bay and starring Ryan Reynolds, Melanie Laurent, Manuel Garcia-Ruffo, Ben Hardy, Adria Arjona, Dave Franco, and Corey Hawkins.

1. Murder Mystery

A New York cop and his wife go on a European vacation to reinvigorate the spark in their marriage. A chance encounter leads to them being framed for the murder of an elderly billionaire. The film is directed by Kyle Newacheck and stars Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston.