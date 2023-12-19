Netflix Reveals First Look At New Adam Sandler Drama

Netflix just gave fans a new look at a new Adam Sandler drama movie. Spaceman sees the beloved comedian adrif in space. But, there aren't as many laughs present in the movie from director Johan Renck. In fact, Spaceman will probably be operating closer to Uncut Gems and Sandler's more dramatic works. Joining the star in this movie are Paul Dano and Carey Mulligan. Spaceman is based on Jaroslav Kalfař's novel Spaceman of Bohemia. While Sandler's character Jakub is very isolated in this movie, the space allows him the chance to reflect on a lot of things. For the director, this was an absolute goal. In talking to Netflix's TUDUM, he wanted to point out how much depth the comedian holds beneath his jovial exterior.

"I really wanted to have a performance from him that had nothing to do with the Adam Sandler we all know," Renck explained to the site. "I don't think people understand how [although] he may come across as funny and sweet and all that, he's very intelligent, really smart, profound." In these comments, he sounds like a lot of Sandler's biggest fans. It's been a common take on the Internet that the actor has been capable of a lot more dramatic weight than he's been given a lot of the time.

2024 Looks To Continue The Sandler Renaissance

(Photo: Netflix)

With Spaceman not hitting Netflix until 2024, the streamer is hoping the Sandler magic makes its way into the new year. 2023 was a bit of a renaissance for the comedian in a lot of ways. His latest movie, Leo is still tearing up the Top 10 on the service. (In that one he plays a talking lizard in an animated feature for the family.) But, this year also saw his part in You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah lauded by critics. In fact, that movie is one of the comedian's best-reviewed movies on Netflix, if not his entire career. EW previously interviewed You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah director Sammi Cohen and asked about working with Sandler's family for the movie. There was talk of "magic" from the crew at large.

"It's kind of this magic. I don't think I'll ever experience something quite like this [again]," Cohen said to the outlet. "It's almost surreal because, first off, the Sandlers just made me a part of the family. I never felt like the outsider, I never felt like a guest. And what's incredible to watch is they do that with community. I think community and family are such pillars of being a Jewish person, and the Sandlers have this way of really making everyone feel like family and feel at home. And there's this sense of ease and show up as you are. When you feel like you're around family, you can just be more yourself. And that, I think, elicits just funnier jokes and there's less of a filter on everything. You can kind of just drop your shoulders and relax and have fun."

What Is Spaceman About?

(Photo: Netflix)

Here's what Netflix has to say about the upcoming feature: "Six months into a solitary research mission to the edge of the solar system, an astronaut, Jakub (Adam Sandler), realizes that the marriage he left behind might not be waiting for him when he returns to Earth. Desperate to fix things with his wife, Lenka (Carey Mulligan), he is helped by a mysterious creature from the beginning of time he finds hiding in the bowels of his ship. Hanuš (voiced by Paul Dano) works with Jakub to make sense of what went wrong before it is too late. Directed by Johan Renck and based on the novel Spaceman of Bohemia, the film also stars Kunal Nayyar, Lena Olin, and Isabella Rossellini."

Are you down for another drama featuring Adam Sandler? Let us know down in the comments!