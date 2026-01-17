Netflix Adds 2025’s Fantasy Flop Uniting 2 Huge DC Stars

Netflix has added quite the dud to their roster this week. And even the film’s two huge stars couldn’t save it from its absolutely tanked ratings. Compared to other, more dreamy movies like Before Midnight, All of Us Strangers, and Touch, it looks like this one couldn’t really hold a candle to the genre’s more whimsical additions, making only $25m and seemingly squandering the $45m budget it took to make it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A Big Bold Beautiful Journey stars Colin Farrell and Margot Robbie, and centers around two strangers who meet at a friend’s wedding. Through a surprising twist, the pair finds themselves on an adventure, re-living moments from their pasts, showing them how they came to their present, and potentially offering them an opportunity to change their futures.

It Feels Neither Big Or Bold, But Has Aspects Of Beautiful

Play video

Critics and audiences alike found A Big Bold Beautiful journey lacking in the bold department. It brought in a dismal 37% on the Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer—and only fared marginally better with casual viewers, scoring a 58% on the Popcornmeter. John Stark of Mac the Movie Guy says, “A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey is more like a big miss, with bold potential, and a beautiful but miscast ensemble on a journey that goes everywhere and yet nowhere at the same time.” Sammie Purcell of Rough Draft adds, “The bare bones, dully-framed characters feel more like faint impressions of people than people themselves, and the script, penned by Seth Reiss, feels like a waste of both of its actors’ and Kogonada’s strengths.”

And audiences felt about the same, with a few having slightly more favorable thoughts. “I rated this a little higher than I think it deserves, but it is definitely a unique movie, so I had to give it a bump for that. I think it just tries too hard to be very eye-opening and impactful. The journey and magical nature of it was just immediately accepted, and the lessons being taught seemed to be grasped much to quickly as well. I am also not sure how I feel about Margot Robbie’s American accent and her overall chemistry with Colin Farrell. Certainly not a bad movie but nothing great either,” said one viewer. Another said, “It’s frustrating because there is a lot of potential with this clever concept & lead actors, but it all falls flat. The chemistry between Farrell & Robbie isn’t convincing & feels disingenuous. There are moments where something special peaks through, but it quickly moves on.”

Do you plan to check out A Big Bold Beautiful Journey? Let us know in the comments. And don’t forget to check out the ComicBook forums to keep the conversation going.