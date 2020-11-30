Netflix Announces New Animated Movie Back to the Outback

✖

Next year, Netflix is taking audiences on an adventure through the Australian Outback with a brand new animated movie. Back to the Outback was announced by Netflix on Monday morning, and it tells the story of a group of animals in an Australian zoo who decide to break out and return to their natural habitat, led by a poisonous snake named Maddie. Netflix announced that the movie is set to debut at some point in the fall of 2021, though no official release date has been given just yet.

Back to the Outback stars Isla Fisher, Tim Minchin, Eric Bana, Guy Pearce, Miranda Tapsell, Angus Imrie, Rachel House, Keith Urban, Celesta Barber, Wayne Knight, Aislinn Derbez, Diesel Cash La Torraca, Lachlan Ross Power, and Jacki Weaver. The film is the directorial debut for duo Clare Knight and Harry Cripps, from a script that Cripps wrote.

“I have always been touched by stories of hidden beauty,” said Knight. “Maddie is both uniquely beauty and beast, and to get to present that message in comedy is the icing on the cake."

“Growing up in Australia, I spent a lot of time in the Blue Mountains which has many different types of snakes and spiders, and I always preferred them to the cute cuddly animals, so it's such a treat to make a film where the heroes are these poisonous but beautiful little creatures," added Cripps. "This film is a love letter to Australia's incredibly diverse and unique wildlife.”

You can check out the official synopsis for Back to the Outback below.

"Tired of being locked in a reptile house where humans gawk at them like they’re monsters, a ragtag group of Australia’s deadliest creatures plot a daring escape from their zoo to the Outback, a place where they’ll fit in without being judged for their scales and fangs. Leading the group is Maddie (Isla Fisher), a poisonous snake with a heart of gold, who bands together with a self-assured Thorny Devil lizard Zoe (Miranda Tapsell), a lovelorn hairy spider Frank (Guy Pearce), and a sensitive scorpion Nigel (Angus Imrie). But when their nemesis — Pretty Boy (Tim Minchin), a cute but obnoxious koala — unexpectedly joins their escape, Maddie and the gang have no choice but to take him with them. So begins a hair-raising and hilarious road trip across Australia, as they are pursued by a zookeeper Chaz (Eric Bana) and his adventure-seeking mini-me (Diesel Cash La Torraca)."

What do you think of Netflix's new animated adventure? Are you looking forward to checking it out next year? Let us know in the comments!