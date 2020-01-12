Here’s Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (Week of January 12)

After a light week on content to star off the new year, Netflix is roaring back with a jam-packed slate the next seven days, adding at least one new show or movie every day this week. Starting Sunday, the streaming giant will add Betty White: The First Lady of Television, a PBS documentary looking at the life and career of The Golden Girls star. The streamer is then added 12 all-new originals, from Netflix Family’s The Healing Powers of Dude to the Jane Fonda-starring Grace and Frankie Season Six and Netflix Anime’s NiNoKuni. That’s all on top of licensed flicks like Big Fat Liar, The Bling Ring, and Universal’s Steve Jobs.

Keep scrolling to see everything being added to Netflix this week! What are you looking forward to watching most? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Sunday, January 12

Betty White: First Lady of Television

Monday, January 13

The Healing Powers of Dude*

Tuesday, January 14

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts*

The Master

Wednesday, January 15

Big Fat Liar

Grace and Frankie, Season Six*

Quien a hierro mata*

Thursday, January 16

NiNoKuni*

Steve Jobs

Friday, January 17

Ares*

Hip-Hop Evolution, Season Four*

Sex Education, Season Two*

Tiny House Nation, Volume Two

Tyler Perry’s A Fall From Grace*

Vivir dos veces*

Wer kann, der kann!*

Saturday, January 18