Batman Begins and The Dark Knight Returning to Netflix

✖

Starting next month, there are going two different streaming services where you can watch Christopher Nolan's Batman films. Well, at least two of the three installments of the trilogy. Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, and The Dark Knight Rises are all currently available to stream on HBO Max, along with most other DC titles. While they aren't going to be leaving the service in the foreseeable future, the first two films in the series are also heading to Netflix.

On Wednesday, Netflix released the lineup of movies and TV shows making their way to the service throughout March. There are a lot of exciting originals and popular movies coming to Netflix next month, including Batman Begins and The Dark Knight.

It may come as a surprise to see these two Batman titles heading to Netflix, as they have traditionally only been available on one service at a time. They have left HBO Max for stints on other services over the past year or so, but it's rare to see these kind of films on both Netflix and another streamer.

For whatever reason, The Dark Knight Rises won't be joining its two predecessors on Netflix next month. If you want to catch the finale of the trilogy, you'll have to make the jump over to HBO Max. Unless, of course, you already own the films.

Other movies heading to Netflix in March include I Am Legend, Dances With Wolves, Training Day, and Jason X.

Here's the full list of titles joining Batman Begins and The Dark Knight on Netflix March 1st:

Batman Begins (2005)

Blanche Gardin: Bonne Nuit Blanche (2021)

Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011)

Dances with Wolves (1990)

DC Super Hero Girls: Season 1

I Am Legend (2007)

Invictus (2009)

Jason X (2001)

Killing Gunther (2017)

LEGO Marvel Spider-Man: Vexed by Venom (2019)

Nights in Rodanthe (2008)

Power Rangers Beast Morphers: S2

Rain Man (1988)

Step Up: Revolution (2012)

Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny (2006)

The Dark Knight (2008)

The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)

Training Day (2001)

Two Weeks Notice (2002)

Year One (2009)

Are you excited for the Batman films to return to Netflix? Let us know in the comments!