Netflix Releases David Lynch Short Film What Did Jack Do?, Internet Reacts

Twin Peaks and Lost Highway director David Lynch is partnering with Netflix, and on his 74th birthday today, he’s dropped surprise short film called What Did Jack Do? The premise of the short is every bit as Lynchian as it gets: David Lynch interrogates a monkey named Jack, who may or may not have committed murder. We haven’t yet had time to check it out (at the time of writing this), but one would assume there’s a deeper theme to the movie, like the nature of violence, etc.

Of course, the Internet hasn’t yet gotten into the discussion about what the deeper meaning of What Did Jack Do? quite yet. Social media is still just trying to process the thought of David Lynch doing a movie where he’s interrogating a monkey.

You can catch What Did Jack Do? now streaming on Netflix. Scroll below to get a taste of the initial social media reactions to the film:

Happy Birthday… To Us!

What Did Jack Do? —A birthday treat for us all on David Lynch’s 74th! (on Netflix) pic.twitter.com/lpRnvLwXTo — Rob King (@RobEdKing) January 20, 2020

It’s David Lynch’s birthday, but it seems like we’re the ones getting the present.

He’s Alive (Thank God)

So glad it’s a birthday and a new short Netflix film for #DavidLynch trending! https://t.co/1k3nNXiLtv — Captain Rational (@CapRational) January 20, 2020

Some fans saw Lynch trending on Twitter and feared the worst. Now they’re all giddy to learn that it’s for a birthday and a new short film!

Great Cinema at Its Weirdest

Would you all believe me if I told you this made me cry? Funny, sweet, and bizarre in the way only David Lynch knows how, this might be one of my favorite things he’s ever done. https://t.co/SyFxF8GCKg — frankie! (@melodigital) January 20, 2020

Apparently, David Lynch is still a masterful director – even on Netflix; even with short films; and even when acting opposite a monkey. The man is a genius.

Good Morning World

“What did Jack do” by David Lynch was the 17 minutes of weird and surreal dialouge that I needed to start the day. Good Morning pic.twitter.com/032BUN3XuQ — Alo (@Ayelowren) January 20, 2020

For a lot of viewers, What Did Jack Do? is just the thing to get their motor going on another manic Monday.

Pure Poetry

“They say love is a banana. Sweet with a golden hue.” https://t.co/CdwBYohcf4 — Matthew Cutter (@CutterXXIII) January 20, 2020

This is much less a short film than it is poetry in motion.

W.T.F.

I am 3 minutes into David Lynch’s ‘WHAT DID JACK DO’ and… pic.twitter.com/uSOTPocIu9 — LudWIG (@wowcoolusername) January 20, 2020

Of course, if you’re not an experienced Lynchian, then What Did Jack Do? is probably going to break something in your brain.

What Did Jack Do? (David Lynch, 2020)



??????????????? pic.twitter.com/gSWfqbQrVl — La Ra Land (@larabaatista) January 20, 2020

In the end, this may be the only real explanation of this short film we get.

You can now stream David Lynch’s What Did Jack Do? on Netflix.