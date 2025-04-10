Hazbin Hotel’s Jessica Vosk Spills The Beans on Big Season 3 News

Following the juggernaut arrival of Hazbin Hotel’s first season, Amazon wasted little time in ensuring that Charlie Morningstar and the participants in her wild experiment would return. Shortly after it was confirmed that a second season was in the works for the surreal animated series, the streaming service confirmed that seasons three and four were in the works as well. While release dates for any of the future seasons remain a mystery at the moment, voice actor Jessica Volk has shared a big update when it comes to the third season of the underworld adventure.

On her social media account, the voice of Lute confirmed that she was currently recording dialogue for Hazbin Hotel’s third season. This fact means that, most likely, the scripts have been finished for season three and Jessica Volk’s character will have a role to play in this future storyline. For those who need a refresher on Lute, Volk’s character is a major villain in the series, leading the heavenly collective known as the Exorcists as they attempt to purge the denizens of hell. One of the most powerful angels in heaven, Lute loses an appendage during the events of the first season but despite this wound, is clearly set up to have a big future in the Amazon animated series.

Hazbin Hotel’s Big Third Season

Amazon Prime Video

Earlier this year, Hazbin Hotel creator Vivienne Medrano confirmed that the third season is her “personal favorite chapter” of the show so far, “Idk guys, I think I just like making cartoons and telling stories with characters I deeply care about. I think I have a problem. I can’t really express how proud I am of Hazbin Hotel season two, and already the season threes of both my shows are my favorite personal chapters so I’m feeling pretty blessed right now. I hope everyone enjoys them even a bit as much as I do!”

Medrano hasn’t just been thinking about the third season as season two for the Hazbin Hotel is still on the way. While many fans are hoping to see the second season land this year, the release window remains a mystery. This fact hasn’t stopped Vivienne from hyping the series’ return, “Honestly, it’s just the magnitude of the season. We wanted it to go bigger, and so this season has a lot more action, some really cool, unique challenges, and some songs that are just such fun, diverse genres that are a little bit more visual. We were like, ‘Let’s take this on!’ It feels so big and grand. Also, we knew everybody better, and me, Sam, and Andrew [Standler] have a well-oiled machine in terms of how we work together. I don’t know. I can’t hype it up more than just that it’s gonna be bigger and grander, and there is a lot more action, which, personally, I like action.”

