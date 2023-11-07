Enola Holmes 3 in the Works at Netflix

Enola Holmes 3 is currently in development over at Netflix. The news comes from Collider, who report that Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill are coming back for another round of mystery solving. The second movie was a rousing success for Netflix and with this well-liked duo of stars, approaching a third entry was a no-brainer. Enola Holmes 3 isn't that far along in development as the screenplay is currently being worked on. But, fans of Enola Holmes 2 have to be elated that there's already good news to report so soon after the writers' strike concluded. Here's what Netflix's Head of Film told the outlet this week.

"You know, she's such a great homegrown star for us. I mean, obviously, Stranger Things is huge for us in that, and watching her grow as an actress. We have a film called Damsel with her in the spring, which I'm really excited about, [from] Juan Carlos Fresnadillo. Then, getting that character right," Stuber said of Millie Bobby Brown's work with the company. "The Holmes IP is weirdly elastic. Obviously, Warner Bros. did an incredible job with Downey and Jude Law, so this idea that we can extend that IP with her is exciting. So, we're working once again on a screenplay to try to get that. But yes, aspiration. I'd like to do another one."

Will We See Sherlock In Enola Holmes 3?

Cavill is back as Sherlock Holmes for Enola Holmes 3. He appeared in Netflix's Enola Holmes 2 alongside the Stranger Things star. The Man of Steel actor has been no stranger to a Netflix production and a lot of fans are expecting a spin-off at some point with him and Watson solving a crime alongside his sister. However, for now, Cavil is just grateful to be back in this world alongside Brown, who he has been seriously impressed by.

"It's important to get things right," Cavill explained to Total Film before the sequel released. "It's important to make sure the tone of things is not lost in the potential excitement of franchises and universes."

"Sherlock enjoys it enormously, much as it frustrates him and he's scuppered by trying to work out who on Earth it is," Cavill added alluding to his place in the larger franchise. "I think part of him enjoys actually being genuinely challenged. It isn't boring. He's on the back foot, and against the ropes."

Looking To Catch Up On Enola Holmes' Story So Far?

(Photo: Netflix)

Netflix's has Enola Holmes 2 ready to stream to prepare for whatever's next. "Fresh off the triumph of solving her first case, Enola Holmes (Millie Bobby Brown) follows in the footsteps of her famous brother, Sherlock (Henry Cavill), and opens her own agency – only to find that life as a female detective-for-hire isn't as easy as it seems. Resigned to accepting the cold realities of adulthood, she is about to close shop when a penniless matchstick girl offers Enola her first official job: to find her missing sister."

"But this case proves to be far more puzzling than expected, as Enola is thrown into a dangerous new world – from London's sinister factories and colorful music halls, to the highest echelons of society and 221B Baker Street itself. As the sparks of a deadly conspiracy ignite, Enola must call upon the help of friends – and Sherlock himself – to unravel her mystery. The game, it seems, has found its feet again!"

