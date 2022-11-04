Enola Holmes 2: Millie Bobby Brown Breaks Down Sequel

Enola Holmes 2 is out today and Millie Bobby Brown has a new video teasing the Netflix project. As a part of the rollout, the star tried to summarize the movie in 15 seconds. It's pretty fun to watch Brown try to squeeze as many nods to the film into such a short period. Fans of the first Enola Holmes are ecstatic that Netflix decided to bring out another movie. Henry Cavill, her co-star in this one, has had a very busy couple of weeks. But, stopped by a few media outlets in New York City with the actress to promote the latest film. It's become quite a celebration for Shelock Holmes completionists and fans of the two actors alike. Brown is very careful not to spoil anything too badly in this video. If you're hoping to understand all the references, you're probably going to have to stream Enola Holmes 2 over the weekend. Watch her make the best of those 15 seconds down below!

"It's not easy being clever," Bradbeer explained. "I wouldn't understand. But for her, I'm sure you're there in a room, and you can see sometimes when someone's got a dopey idea, and you either speak up or you keep quiet. So I think for her growing up in that world, it must have been quite tricky to be able to see things that maybe weren't right."

What's Coming In Enola Holmes 2?

Netflix's official synopsis for Enola Holmes 2 hints at where the sequel will lead. Fans should be pumped to get another set of adventures with this family of detectives.

"Fresh off the triumph of solving her first case, Enola Holmes (Millie Bobby Brown) follows in the footsteps of her famous brother, Sherlock (Henry Cavill), and opens her own agency – only to find that life as a female detective-for-hire isn't as easy as it seems. Resigned to accepting the cold realities of adulthood, she is about to close shop when a penniless matchstick girl offers Enola her first official job: to find her missing sister. But this case proves to be far more puzzling than expected, as Enola is thrown into a dangerous new world – from London's sinister factories and colorful music halls, to the highest echelons of society and 221B Baker Street itself. As the sparks of a deadly conspiracy ignite, Enola must call upon the help of friends – and Sherlock himself – to unravel her mystery. The game, it seems, has found its feet again!"

Enola Holmes 2 is out today on Netflix worldwide.

