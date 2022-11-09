Enola Holmes Sequel Is a Huge Hit for Netflix on Opening Weekend

Enola Holmes is back on the case and she's getting off to a hot start with her new sequel. This past weekend, Enola Holmes 2 premiered on Netflix, bringing Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill's sleuth siblings back to the screen after their first outing in 2020. Over the weekend, Enola Holmes proved to be a substantial success for the streaming service, becoming the most-watched title on Netflix during that span.

According to Netflix's latest global numbers, Enola Holmes 2 was viewed for 64 million hours during its first three days on the service. That was good enough to top not just every movie on Netflix, but every TV series as well. Enola Holmes 2 even drove more viewership than Manifest Season 4, which had 10 episodes to offer at release.

Who Stars in Enola Holmes 2?

Brown and Cavill aren't the only stars from Enola Holmes making their way back for Netflix's sequel. Helena Bonham Carter is returning to reprise the role of their mother, Eudoria Holmes. Also returning are Louis Partridge as Tewkesbury; Susie Wokama as Edith; and Adeel Akhtar as Lestrade. The film will see newcomers David Thewlis and Sharon Duncan-Brewster joining the franchise.

Harry Bradbeer will be coming back to direct Enola Holmes 2, from a screenplay written by Jack Thorne. The films are based on Nancy Springer's Enola Holmes Mysteries book series.

What Is Enola Holmes 2 About?

Here's Netflix's official synopsis for Enola Holmes 2:

"Fresh off the triumph of solving her first case, Enola Holmes (Millie Bobby Brown) follows in the footsteps of her famous brother, Sherlock (Henry Cavill), and opens her own agency – only to find that life as a female detective-for-hire isn't as easy as it seems. Resigned to accepting the cold realities of adulthood, she is about to close shop when a penniless matchstick girl offers Enola her first official job: to find her missing sister. But this case proves to be far more puzzling than expected, as Enola is thrown into a dangerous new world – from London's sinister factories and colorful music halls, to the highest echelons of society and 221B Baker Street itself. As the sparks of a deadly conspiracy ignite, Enola must call upon the help of friends – and Sherlock himself – to unravel her mystery. The game, it seems, has found its feet again!"