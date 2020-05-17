Netflix Releases First Clip of Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams' Bizarre Comedy Eurovision Song Contest

✖

Netflix has released the first look at its upcoming Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, the upcoming comedy starring Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams and it's no ordinary first look. It's an actual short form music video for the song "Volcano Man" from the film's soundtrack, starring Ferrell and McAdams in full Eurovision costume, offering a hilarious look at the film even as it spoofs the iconic Eurovision Song Contest competition. You can check it out for yourself below.

The #Eurovision dream is very much alive. Starring Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams as members of the Icelandic band Fire Saga, check out #VolcanoMan, a new song from the upcoming movie Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, coming soon to Netflix. pic.twitter.com/jIK7ccL3Ju — Netflix ANZ (@NetflixANZ) May 16, 2020

As you can see, the song features Ferrell and McAdams dressed up in what can only be called Viking chic, singing a song about a man who lives in a volcano. With its silver makeup, elaborate costume, and over-the-top dramatic video location, the whole thing comes together as the kind of the wild, bordering on bizarre and ridiculous spectacle that the long-running Eurovision contest is legendary for. The video itself features Ferrell providing his own vocals, though McAdams' vocals are provided by artist My Marianne.

For those unfamiliar, the Eurovision Song Contest is an annual international song competition that is held every year by the European broadcasting organization. Launched in 1956, the contest has broadcast every year through 2019, making it the longest-running international annual television contest. The event, which is known for its colorful performances, is one of the most watched non-sporting events in the world, bringing in between 100 million and 600 million viewers internationally and is even broadcast in countries that do not compete in the event, such as the United States, Canada, and even China.

The 2020 competition was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and was instead replaced by Eurovision: Europe Shine a Light, a live program that featured the 41 songs chosen for the contest in a non-competitive format with the various artists coming together virtually to perform "Love Shine a Light." While the real event took on a serious tone for 2020, Netflix’s film is sure to take a hilarious spin on things which just might be the thing fans of the Eurovision Song Contest need thanks to the ongoing pandemic.

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga is directed by David Dobkin (Wedding Crashers) and stars Ferrell and McAdams as aspiring Icelandic musicians Lars Erickssong and Sigrit Ericksdottir who get a chance to compete at Eurovision. In addition to Ferrell and McAdams, the film stars Pierce Brosnan, Demi Lovato, and Dan Stevens. A soundtrack for the film will feature original songs from the film including one performed by Lovato herself.

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga will hit Netflix on June 26th.

