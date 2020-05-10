Here's Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (Week of May 10)

The coronavirus pandemic continues to chug along, providing ample time for many of us to get our binge-watching done when it comes to the world of streaming. This month hasn't been light on content and even though we're nearing a traditionally slow time for Netflix, the streamer is continuing to put out a sizable amount of fresh new content this week — especially when it comes to shows and movies original to the company.

Right out of the gates, there are only a few licensed properties coming to Netflix this week. By the time the weekend rolls around, the streamer will have added District 9, Public Enemies, and United 93 for your viewing pleasure. That's in addition to the fourth season of The CW's Riverdale.

With the exception of Sunday and Thursday, each day of the week will have a variety of original content, from Have a Good Trip — an award-winning documentary about psychedelic drugs — to a choose-your-own-adventure-style special set in the Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt world. Plus, the final season of She-Ra and the Princesses of Power bursts onto the scene this Thursday.

Keep scrolling to see everything being added to Netflix this week!