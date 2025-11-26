Netflix Is Losing a $634 Million Hit Just a Month After it Arrived

There are a few major blockbusters currently streaming on Netflix, but one of the most recent is actually set to leave the service in the very near future. Perhaps the most frustrating part of the situation is that this movie, which stars Timothee Chalamet, literally just arrived on Netflix at the beginning of November.

Wonka, the $634 million box office behemoth from a couple years ago, is leaving Netflix in just a few days. According to the service, the last day to watch Wonka on Netflix will be November 30th, just a month after the film first arrived on the service.

Fortunately for fans of the Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory prequel, the film hasn’t ever stopped streaming on HBO Max. Even throughout this whole Netflix saga over the last month, Wonka has remained on the HBO streamer, keeping it at a dedicated streaming home.

Netflix’s loss of Wonka comes at a bad time for fans of Chalamet, as it nearly coincides with the theatrical debut of his next movie. Marty Supreme, from A24 and director Josh Safdie, arrives in theaters on Christmas.

Other Movies Leaving Netflix

Wonka is, unfortunately, just one of many major movie titles set to leave Netflix in the coming weeks. The entire Back to the Future, Austin Powers, and Beverly Hills Cop trilogies are exciting the service’s lineup in the United States, along with hits like Clueless and The Goonies.

You can check out a list of Netflix’s biggest December movie losses below.

After the Sunset

Apollo 13

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Back to the Future Part III

Beverly Hills Cop

Beverly Hills Cop II

Beverly Hills Cop III

Billy Madison

Christmas With the Cranks

Clueless

Cold Pursuit

Coming to America

Daddy’s Home

Daddy’s Home 2

Downton Abbey: The Motion Picture

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

Edge of Tomorrow

Emily the Criminal

Escape Room

Game Night

Gods of Egypt

Hostiles

Hot Shots

Hot Shotes Part Deux

Hudson Hawk

Inglorious Basterds

Journey to the Center of the Earth

Journey 2: The Mysterious Island

Kicking and Screaming

Longshot

Midnight Run

Midway

Paddington

Plane

San Andreas

Tangerine

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2

The Dark Tower

The Devil’s Own

The Equalizer

The Goonies

The Happytime Murders

The Legend of Zorro

The Night Before

The Nutty Professor

The Rookie

Think Like a Man Too

Vacation

