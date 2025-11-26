Netflix Is Losing a $634 Million Hit Just a Month After it Arrived

There are a few major blockbusters currently streaming on Netflix, but one of the most recent is actually set to leave the service in the very near future. Perhaps the most frustrating part of the situation is that this movie, which stars Timothee Chalamet, literally just arrived on Netflix at the beginning of November.
Wonka, the $634 million box office behemoth from a couple years ago, is leaving Netflix in just a few days. According to the service, the last day to watch Wonka on Netflix will be November 30th, just a month after the film first arrived on the service.
Fortunately for fans of the Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory prequel, the film hasn’t ever stopped streaming on HBO Max. Even throughout this whole Netflix saga over the last month, Wonka has remained on the HBO streamer, keeping it at a dedicated streaming home.
Netflix’s loss of Wonka comes at a bad time for fans of Chalamet, as it nearly coincides with the theatrical debut of his next movie. Marty Supreme, from A24 and director Josh Safdie, arrives in theaters on Christmas.
Other Movies Leaving Netflix
Wonka is, unfortunately, just one of many major movie titles set to leave Netflix in the coming weeks. The entire Back to the Future, Austin Powers, and Beverly Hills Cop trilogies are exciting the service’s lineup in the United States, along with hits like Clueless and The Goonies.
You can check out a list of Netflix’s biggest December movie losses below.
