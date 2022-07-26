Netflix's Me Time Trailer Starring Kevin Hart, Mark Wahlberg and Regina Hall Released

Netflix just revealed a new trailer for Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg's latest movie Me Time. Regina Hall stars alongside the duo as Hart plays a father tasked with taking care of his kids as his wife runs her architecture business. When his oldest friend in the world asks him to attend his 44th birthday, Hall's character presses her husband to go enjoy himself for once. With his family's blessing, Hart's mild-mannered teacher branches out. At first, it's normal hijinks around town. But, when Wahlberg's party animal re-enters the picture, the stunts become outrageous. Hart ends up getting mauled by a mountain lion, jumping off a cliff in a squirrel suit, and getting his finger almost chopped off in the short runtime of this trailer. So, check out all the madness for yourself down below.

On Hart to Hart, the comedian shared an amazing story about the time he tried to get on Entourage. "My manager calls me 'Hey, they got a part. This part's gonna run over about three episodes. They wanna see you. I go 'Oh my god.' I go read for [casting director] Sheila Jaffe. I come back; I got a callback. They call me back. I call my manager 'Dave, they want me to come back.' [He's like] 'That's a callback. That's good, dude. You got this.' [I'm like,] 'Fucking right I got it.'"

"I'm big, I'm confident. I walk in the room, Bow Wow's in the room. I'm like, 'What the fuck is Bow Wow doing here right now?' I'll never forget it, Bow Wow had on a big jersey and a durag. 'What the fuck is Bow Wow doing here?' This part, I didn't know you had to wear a jersey, nobody told me to wear a jersey, I came here wearing a regular t-shirt."

"I remember going in, I fucking kill. I leave [like,] 'All right, see you later, man.' I don't know Bow Wow at the time. I'm walking out, I'm probably on the third step walking out. Bow Wow walks in the room all I hear is 'Hey!' What the fuck is going in there? Is he reading? I stay on the steps for a second, they're dying, they're going through the roof. He was reading with Kevin [Connolly]. All right, I don't get a callback and I keep calling and I just remember watching Entourage and seeing Bow Wow do the scene and I was like 'I lost the part to fucking Bow Wow.'"

Here's how Netflix describes the upcoming comedy: "When a stay-at-home dad finds himself with some "me time" for the first time in years while his wife and kids are away, he reconnects with his former best friend for a wild weekend that nearly upends his life. Watch ME TIME starring, Kevin Hart, Mark Wahlberg and Regina Hall on Netflix August 26."

Does the movie look like a great time?