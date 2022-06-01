Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson Star in Netflix’s The Man From Toronto Trailer

The official trailer for the Netflix original movie The Man From Toronto has Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson chaotically working out a case of mistaken identity. Sony Pictures originally planned to release The Man From Toronto in theaters, but later sold the distribution rights to Netflix. The Man From Toronto comes from director Patrick Hughes (The Hitman’s Bodyguard, Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard) and stars Kevin Hart as a sales consultant that gets mistaken for a deadly assassin known as The Man From Toronto, played by Woody Harrelson. When the FBI captures Hart, they force him to continue being The Man From Toronto, culminating in a run-in with the real deal.

The trailer for The Man From Toronto begins with Hart finding a safe house with a man being tortured in its basement. Hart believes he’s at an Airbnb, but the assassins on hand tell him that he’s there to torture their prisoner. Luckily for Hart, the FBI shows up guns blazing and thankfully leaves him alive to become their unwilling spy. Hart’s unique brand of comedy is on display as he attempts to act like a stone-cold killer.

Hart describes The Man From Toronto as “a real crazy person.” He goes on to describe how Harrelson kills people and chops them up, as a montage of Harrelson’s character sharpening knives and weapons flashes by. “My clients think you’re me, so you’ll complete the mission,” Harrelson tells Hart. An interrogation scene ends with Hart accidentally slicing someone on the cheek, forcing blood to trickle out. Hart becomes sick from the sight of blood and ends up throwing up on the helpless victim.

“The original script [for The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard] was more like a straight action film and then when I met with Ryan, I was like, ‘Dude, this has gotta be a comedy,’ and he was like, ‘Yeah, I know, I agree.’ So I went off and did development on that script and with number two, we are in that sweet spot,” director Patrick Hughes revealed to ComicBook.com in a 2021 interview. “We know what it is. I felt like I wanted to turn the dials on that up a notch and it’s just two rules: one is that Ryan has to suffer and the second is that we have to subvert every single moment of the film and throw a million handbrakes into the storyline and the movie. It’s a lot of fun on that aspect and I think the stunts are bigger and the action is bigger and the brash, obnoxious humor is bigger.”

The Man From Toronto is directed by Patrick Hughes and stars Kevin Hart, Woody Harrelson, Kaley Cuoco, Jasmine Mathews, Lela Loren, Pierson Fodé, Jencarlos Canela and Ellen Barkin. The film arrives on Netflix June 24th.