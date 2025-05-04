Controversial Netflix Movie Surges Back Into the Top 10 Most Watched Movies

An acclaimed, but somewhat controversial Netflix movie has surged back into the Top 10 most-watched Netflix movies this week. The 2019 biological drama in question boasts three Academy Awards nominations for Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, and Best Adapted Screenplay. This is bolstered by an 88 on Rotten Tomatoes, a score reflective of both its critical reception and its audience score. Suffice to say, the movie was not engulfed by controversy, but it was present in the background of its success, perhaps undermining it at times.

What is a 2019 film doing in the Top 10 most-watched Netflix movies chart? Well, the movie is The Two Popes, which has proven timely given the recent death of Pope Francis, the first ever Latin American pontiff. Pope Francis was the head of the Catholic Church since March 13, 2013 until his death on April 25, 2025.

For those that don’t know, The Two Popes is a dramatization of the relationship between Pope Benedict XVI — Pope Francis’ predecessor — and Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio, who would go on to become Pope Francis when he was elected to the role.

Ultimately, The Two Popes does not rank among the most controversial movies of all time, or even of its own time, but for those that remember there were criticisms of it when it released back in 2019, primarily for its historical inaccuracies and fictionalization, which included fictional dialogues and dramatized personalities. Meanwhile, it also drew various criticisms from some — and especially Catholics — for its portrayals of church scandals and both its political and ideological framing. Meanwhile, there was even more basic forms of criticism, such as how irreverent the movie is at times, which is problematic for some given the subject material. And of course, the material itself is steeped in various controversies.

All of that said, the movie is once again relevant following the passing of Pope Francis, who passed away at the age of 88 following a stroke, which itself triggered an irreversible cardiac arrest.

Right now, the movie ranks at #7 on the Top 10 Netflix movies chart, behind only American Sniper, Oklahoma City Bombing: American Terror, Woody Woodpecker, The Life List, Life or Something Like It, and Havoc. Whether it will maintain this position this coming week, remains to be seen.

Those that decide to check out The Two Popes — a Netflix original from director Fernando Meirelles — should expect a runtime of 125 minutes, aka a runtime of two hours and five minutes.

