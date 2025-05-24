Netflix’s KPop Demon Hunters Drops Trailer & Poster Ahead of Summer Premiere

Play video

Netflix is going to have some big premieres this Summer as June will have a ton of big things coming to the streaming service, and now fans have gotten a first real look at KPop Demon Hunters with a trailer and poster before its premiere. K-pop as a genre has grown in an immense fashion in the 2020s, and Korean entertainment in general has become one of Netflix’s biggest draws. But now we’re about to get the best of many worlds as a new animated feature film will take a K-pop group and have them fighting for the sake of the world.

KPop Demon Hunters is a brand new movie coming to Netflix later this June, and pits a girl group against a demonic boy band who are out to take the souls of their fans. It’s just as wild in motion as you would expect from such an idea, and now fans can see just what it has to offer with the first trailer for the new movie. You can check it out in the video above to get ready for its premiere later this June, and you can also check out the new poster for KPop Demon Hunters below.

When Does KPop Demon Hunters Come Out on Netflix?

Produced by Sony Pictures Animation, directed by Maggie Kang (who is also credited with the story) and Chris Appelhans, who also contributed to the script together with Danya Jimenez and Hannah McMechan, KPop Demon Hunters is currently scheduled to debut with Netflix worldwide on June 20th. The new film stars a voice cast that includes Arden Cho as Rumi, Ahn Hyo-seop as Jinu, May Hong as Mira, Ji-young Yoo as Zoey, and the likes of Yunjin Kim, Joel Kim Booster, Liza Koshy, Daniel Dae Kim, Ken Jeong and Byung Hun Lee in various (unconfirmed as of this publication) roles.

As for what to expect from KPop Demon Hunters, Netflix teases it as such, “When they aren’t selling out stadiums, Kpop superstars Rumi, Mira and Zoey use their secret identities as badass demon hunters to protect their fans from an ever-present supernatural threat. Together, they must face their biggest enemy yet – an irresistible rival boy band of demons in disguise.” But the story and animation aren’t going to be all that truly makes this film special for K-pop fans, however, as it’s boasting a major soundtrack.

KPop Demon Hunters Recruits Big Name Artists for Soundtrack

A huge element of KPop Demon Hunters will be its music with an original score composed by Marcelo Zarvos. There will also be original music written by Danny Chung, IDO, Vince, KUSH, EJAE, Jenna Andrews, Stephen Kirk, Lindgren, Mark Sonnenblick, and Daniel Rojas. KPop Demon Hunters feature an original song performed by Jeongyeon, Jihyo, and Chaeyoung of TWICE titled “Takedown” (as teased in the final moments of the trailer). The film will also feature new performances from EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami, Andrew Choi, Danny Chung, Kevin Woo, samUIL Lee, Neckwav, and Lea Salonga.

Director Maggie Kang had the following to say about KPop Demon Hunters when it was first revealed earlier this year, “I have been a fan of these incredible artists and their work for many years, so it’s a dream come true to have original songs written and produced for our film by legendary talent such as THEBLACKLABEL,” Kang’s statement began. “I also couldn’t be more thrilled about our collaboration with Jeongyeon, Jihyo and Chaeyoung of TWICE. It really legitimizes our film and songs in the K-pop world. It’s proof that we achieved what we set out to do, which is make a real K-Pop group.”