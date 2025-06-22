Netflix’s New Top Movie Is Also Its Best Animated Movie Yet

One new animated feature film has quickly taken over the Netflix charts upon its debut this past weekend, and there’s a good reason why as KPop Demon Hunters is the best animated film on the streaming service yet. Ever since it was first announced to be in the works by Sony Pictures Animation back in 2021, the new K-pop influenced film was of major interest to both animation fans and fans of that music genre. Through the years it has been steadily growing ever since, and has made its official worldwide debut with Netflix this past weekend to great acclaim already.

Videos by ComicBook.com

KPop Demon Hunters officially made its premiere with Netflix this past Friday, and it has since taken the top spot for Movies in the United States. It’s for good reason too as the animated movie is also one of the best we’ve seen released with the streaming service, and although it’s not an original production for the streamer, KPop Demon Hunters is likely going to get some big attention with Netflix as one of the best new animated movies now streaming on the platform for fans looking for different variety in their animation.

©2025 Netflix

What Is KPop Demon Hunters?

Produced by Sony Pictures Animation, KPop Demon Hunters is directed by Maggie Kang (who is also credited with the story) and Chris Appelhans, who also contributed to the script together with Danya Jimenez and Hannah McMechan. The film focuses on three K-pop stars Rumi, Mira and Zoey, who form the pop group “Huntrix.” These singers not only have a ton of fans around the world, but are also secretly using their position as pop stars in order to maintain a mystical barrier between the Earth and the underworld. Needing to slay demons that make their way through, the three also double as demon hunters who end up in a very serious struggle to save humanity.

KPop Demon Hunters also boasts a stellar voice cast too with the likes of Arden Cho as Rumi, Ahn Hyo-seop as Jinu, May Hong as Mira, Ji-young Yoo as Zoey, and the likes of Yunjin Kim, Joel Kim Booster, Liza Koshy, Daniel Dae Kim, Ken Jeong and Squid Game’s Byung Hun Lee in some big roles as well. But the real draw of the film for many will be its soundtrack as there are some cool original songs that fit right in with big K-pop hits.

KPOP DEMON HUNTERS – (L-R) Zoey (voice by JI-YOUNG YOO), Rumi (voice by ARDEN CHO) and Mira (voice by MAY HONG) . ©2025 Netflix

What’s Special About KPop Demon Hunters?

The biggest draw for KPop Demon Hunters outside of its slickly animated visuals, however, will be its sound. Featuring an original score composed by Marcelo Zarvos, the Sony Pictures Animation film also features original music written by Danny Chung, IDO, Vince, KUSH, EJAE, Jenna Andrews, Stephen Kirk, Lindgren, Mark Sonnenblick, and Daniel Rojas. So the songs heard throughout the film not only are bangers in their own right, but it also creates a new kind of musical animated movie experience through the film itself.

There’s even more for K-Pop genre fans to enjoy as well as KPop Demon Hunters also features an original song performed by Jeongyeon, Jihyo, and Chaeyoung of TWICE titled “Takedown” (which plays a crucial part in the second act before getting revealed in full through the end credits with some cool behind-the-scenes footage). The film also features new performances from EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami, Andrew Choi, Danny Chung, Kevin Woo, samUIL Lee, Neckwav, and Lea Salonga.

But importantly, the release of KPop Demon Hunters this Summer proves that Netflix has some big plans for anime and animation fans through the rest of the year.