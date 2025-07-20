Netflix’s Best Animated Movie This Year Could Be Getting a Sequel

There’s been one new animated feature film taking over Netflix in the month since its debut, and it’s doing so well that it’s on track to potentially getting a sequel as fans have been hoping for. Netflix is no stranger to Korean media as not only as K-dramas like Squid Game constantly being ranked as some of the most watched shows with the streaming service, but many original Korean produced films are taking over too. And it turns out that this success has also translated to K-pop and fans have been flocking to KPop Demon Hunters ever since it made its debut this Summer.

KPop Demon Hunters released with Netflix last month, and has been steadily ranked in the top spot in the United States and worldwide territories ever since. As it increases even more to potentially be the most watched original animated work ever released with the streamer, and the stars behind it are openly asking for a sequel, KPop Demon Hunters getting a follow up film seems even more likely than ever before. It’s doing too well with Netflix to leave as just a standalone film.

KPop Demon Hunters Is Taking Over the World

As of the time of this writing, KPop Demon Hunters is still in the number one spot in Top Movies in the U.S. chart with Netflix, and this is even more impressive four weeks after its initial streaming debut. What’s on Netflix takes this even further with their report noting that in that time, the film has crossed over 80.3 million views. It’s increasing its views at such a fast pace that if it keeps up its current trajectory, it won’t be too much longer before KPop Demon Hunters surpasses the currently most viewed animated film with Netflix, Leo. This is on top of the fact it’s also been taking over real world music charts.

KPop Demon Hunters’ soundtrack has been a big hit with the global Billboard charts, and more specifically “Golden” has really made its mark by hitting the top spot around the world. This was a first for many K-pop group acts, and the first fictional group to reach this milestone in many, many years. Netflix themselves have even gone as far as starting to submit the original song for awards consideration, and now it’s time for a proper sequel to finally make its way to screens.

KPop Demon Hunters Star Sparks Hopes for a Sequel

These successes alone are enough to warrant a sequel, but Netflix has unfortunately yet to announce one as of the time of this writing. Writer and director Maggie Kang has gone on record about the near decade’s worth of time it took to develop KPop Demon Hunters, so it’s likely that a sequel would take a great deal of time as well. But its streaming success, coupled with its soundtrack success (which is getting dance covers and more from big time K-pop artists), and the fact there’s still more story to tell means fans are hungry for more.

It’s not just fans either as KPop Demon Hunters star Arden Cho (who voices Rumi in the film) took to social media to echo fans’ hopes for a sequel too, “Can we be #1 until Netflix confirms a sequel? pretty please [Netflix]” Now that one of the stars has joined up with fans asking for more, maybe KPop Demon Hunters could get a sequel after all. It might be a while before that happens if it does, but fans are likely going to be rocking out with the first one in the meantime.

