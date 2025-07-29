After Dandadan, This Dark Fantasy Netflix Anime Climbs the Global Charts

While Dandadan and The Summer Hikaru Died are definitely getting all the talk and buzz in this year’s summer anime lineup, it seems there is one other new anime that has risen up the ranks subtly and deserves more conversations regarding it. The manga was already pretty popular before the announcement of the anime, but Tougen Anki having such high viewership already and being more popular than some heavy hitters is quite impressive and very surprising.

As confirmed on the official website by Netflix, Tougen Anki, among the platform’s latest series to join, is the 5th most-streamed non-English series in the world from July 14th to July 20th, ahead of series like Squid Game season 2, The Summer Hikaru Died and Delirum, and amassed 2 million views just this week. Three episodes in, and the series is much more popular than anyone thought it would be, especially given the lack of much excitement and anticipation as the days to its premiere rolled around. Other hits like Gachiakuta and Sakamoto Days Season 1, Part 2 were the talk of the town, but it seems the new exorcist anime could end up in more rankings as it heads into the second half of its first season.

Summer’s Hidden Hit Is Already Revealed

Shiki Ichinose, a rebellious teen living with his adoptive father Tsuyoshi, is thrown into chaos when an assassin suddenly attacks them. In the aftermath, Shiki discovers a startling truth—he is actually an Oni, and Tsuyoshi was once a Momotarou, a warrior who hunted Oni before leaving that life behind to raise him. After Tsuyoshi is killed, Shiki is forced into the middle of a deep-rooted war between the Oni and the Momotarou. With his world shattered, he swears to survive the conflict and avenge his father’s death.

From the studio that animated Classroom of the Elite and Toilet-Bound Hanako-Kun, the series has some very impressive visuals, and its plot that mixes violent action and the exorcist genre is already a proven recipe. The anime’s visuals, character designs and presentation are definitely impressive, and although the characters aren’t particularly interesting, there is a lot of potential, and it has only been 3 episodes. If the anime does continue to stay true to the anime, many of the series’ current issues will definitely be wiped away and might end up as the sleeper hit of what is an incredibly packed summer 2025 anime season.