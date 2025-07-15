KPop Demon Hunters’ Original Songs Are Going for Awards Amidst Global Takeover

KPop Demon Hunters has been absolutely dominating Netflix in the weeks since the Sony Pictures Animations feature film made its worldwide streaming debut, and its biggest original songs are going for some big awards as they continue to dominate the Billboard and worldwide music charts as well. KPop Demon Hunters is one of the most notable Netflix animated film releases of the year thus far, and will likely be at the front of many fans’ minds when it comes to the best of 2025. Because not only did the film entertain as fans watched, but it’s got the kind of soundtrack you want to listen to over and over.

KPop Demon Hunters‘ soundtrack has been such a massive hit that it’s broken all sorts of records across multiple music platforms for not only animated film soundtracks, but for the K-pop genre on a whole. Its fictional group HUNTR/X has become one of the most successful fictional groups of all time (even beating out the likes of Disney’s Hannah Montana) because of how well its soundtrack is performing, and Netflix is celebrating by submitting their standout single of “Golden” for awards consideration.

Netflix / Sony Pictures Animation

KPop Demon Hunters Takes Over Billboard Charts

In fact as of Billboard’s newest update, HUNTR/X’s “Golden” has now topped their charts to become the biggest song in the world. The single has risen from its previous peak of second place to first on the Billboard Global 200 chart, and has risen from the previous fifth place peak to first on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart too. This is the most successful song a fictional act has ever had with Billboard, with performances attributed to the vocalists behind it all, EJAE, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami. The soundtrack has been so successful, however, that HUNTR/X isn’t the only one on the charts either.

The group’s demonic boy bad rivals, Saja Boys, have also gotten onto these big Billboard charts with both “Your Idol” and “Soda Pop” both making it onto the top ten of both of these charts. This is on top of all of the other peaks the soundtrack has hit across multiple streaming platforms, so it’s no surprise to find out that Netflix is also submitting “Golden” for awards consideration. As detailed by Variety, Netflix is leading with the single when it comes to getting awards acclaim.

KPOP DEMON HUNTERS – (L-R) Mira (voice by MAY HONG), Rumi (voice by ARDEN CHO) and Zoey (voice by JI-YOUNG YOO). ©2025 Netflix

Is KPop Demon Hunters Getting a Sequel?

Produced by Sony Pictures Animation, KPop Demon Hunters is now available for streaming with Netflix. The film is directed by Maggie Kang (who is also credited with the story) and Chris Appelhans, who also contributed to the script together with Danya Jimenez and Hannah McMechan. The film features an original score composed by Marcelo Zarvos, and original music written by Danny Chung, IDO, Vince, KUSH, EJAE, Jenna Andrews, Stephen Kirk, Lindgren, Mark Sonnenblick, and Daniel Rojas.

It’s unfortunately yet to be revealed whether or not KPop Demon Hunters will be getting a sequel as of the time of this writing, but there’s plenty of room to explore if the creative team decides to do so. It continues to thrive on Netflix’s Top 10 Movies chart worldwide, and the soundtrack has dominated music charts. This level of success can’t really be contained with a single film, and fans would definitely flock to a sequel should one be announced in the future.

HT – Billboard, Variety