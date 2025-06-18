Netflix Reveals Its Anime/Animation Slate For The Rest of 2025

It’s no secret that the streaming service Netflix has been dipping its toes further into the landscapes of animation and anime. Recent years have seen the platform creating critically acclaimed projects that run the gamut from children-focused series to mind-bending anime properties. While 2025 might be halfway through, this fact isn’t stopping Netflix from teasing what is to come for the rest of the year in these two mediums. Luckily, a new press release from the company is giving fans not only an idea of what is taking place with their animation for the next several months but also is sharing some big release dates that hadn’t been released before.

Videos by ComicBook.com

To kick things off, Netflix released the following list of “Kids & Family Series” set to take the platform by storm later this year. This list includes some big movers and shakers such as Pokemon Horizons, The Fairly Oddparents, Jurassic World: Chaos Theory, Sesame Street, and more. You can check out the list below.

Now Available: The Fairly Oddparents: A New Wish S2

Now Available: The Creature Cases Chapter 5

June 27: Pokémon Horizons S2—The Search for Laqua Part 3

July 10: 7 Bears

August 4: CoComelon Lane S5

August 28: Barbie Mysteries: Beach Detectives

Fall 2025: Dr. Seuss’s Red Fish, Blue Fish

Fall 2025: Dr. Seuss’s Horton!

Fall 2025: Dr. Seuss’s The Sneetches

November 13: Unicorn Academy – “Winter Solstice”

November 20: Jurassic World: Chaos Theory S4

November 17: Gabby’s Dollhouse S12

December 1: CoComelon Lane S6

December 15: The Creature Cases: Chapter 6

Later this year: Pokémon Horizons S2 —The Search for Laqua Part 4

Later this Year: Sesame Street S56

Coming Soon: Samuel

Netflix’s Anime Year

On top of the family-friendly fare set to land on Netflix later this year, the platform has plenty of anime projects set to arrive. Dandadan’s second season is only a few weeks from making landfall, with franchises like Leviathan, The Summer Hikaru Died, and Sakamoto Days set to arrive next month as well. You can see Netflix’s anime offerings below.

July 3: DAN DA DAN S2 (weekly episodes)

July 5: The Summer Hikaru Died (weekly episodes)

July 10: Leviathan

July 14 : SAKAMOTO DAYS Part 2 (weekly episodes)

July 24: My Melody & Kuromi

August 14: Mononoke The Movie: Chapter II – The Ashes of Rage

September 2025: Pokémon Concierge New Episodes

Later this year: The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity

On top of the anime list, Netflix is also planning to release new adult animation. The list includes a long-awaited project from Samurai Jack creator Genndy Tartakovsky and a spooky setting forged by the creators of Rick And Morty. You can check out this list below.

August 13: Fixed

August 22: Long Story Short

September 19: Haunted Hotel

Fall 2025: Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Deathwatch

Finally, Netflix released a list of three animated family films arriving on the platform in 2025. You can check out what the streaming service has in store in this department in the list below.

June 20: KPop Demon Hunters

November 14: In Your Dreams

Fall 2025: The Twits

Via Press Release