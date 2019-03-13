Netflix Planning More Interactive Series After ‘Black Mirror: Bandersnatch’ Success

Netflix delivered a one-of-a-kind hit back in December with Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, a choose-your-own-adventure movie spun out of the hit anthology series. With an endless amount of choices to make, and the ability to watch the film again and again to get new outcomes, viewers quickly fell in love with Bandersnatch. It’s no surprise that Netflix is planning to multiply that success and take the interactive model even further.

According to Netflix product VP Todd Yellin (per Variety), the streaming service is looking to “double down” on interactive content in the future.

The Netflix executive delivered the keynote presentation at the media and entertainment conference FICCI-Frames in Mumbai on Tuesday. While speaking to those in attendance, he explained that the interactive storytelling used in Bandersnatch resonated with audiences, and that the streaming service definitely wanted more.

“It’s a huge hit here in India, it’s a huge hit around the world, and we realized, wow, interactive storytelling is something we want to bet more on,” Yellin said. “We’re doubling down on that. So expect over the next year or two to see more interactive storytelling. And it won’t necessarily be science fiction, or it won’t necessarily be dark. It could be a wacky comedy. It could be a romance, where the audience gets to choose – should she go out with him or him.”

While there is little doubt with anyone that Bandersnatch was a big hit for Netflix, it’s hard to tell exactly how successful the film actually was. Since Netflix doesn’t release streaming data, there’s no way to know how many people tuned in to watch the movie, or how much time was spent rewatching for new possibilities.

Regardless, Bandersnatch clearly did well enough for Netflix to model a part of its future after it, and that’s exactly what the company is about to do.

