The School for Good and Evil Official Second Trailer Released by Netflix





The School for Good and Evil just got a brand new clip for Netflix as the release is just over a week away. During the teaser, lines are drawn between friends. Sophie (Sophia Ann Caruso) and Agatha (Sofia Wylie) are on the path to being adversaries. Each girl has been positioned in rival academies. As the title would have you believe, one is for good and one is for evil. But, there might have been a mixup when it comes to which one ended up in the right place. Paul Feig is on hand to direct the adaptation of Soman Chainani's beloved book series. The results are glowing on-screen. Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington are also having a great time as the leaders of the good and evil schools as well. YA fantasy series like this are crushing on streaming. So, it will be interesting to see where the Netflix entry falls. Check out the trailer for yourself down below!

"I'm truly excited to bring this amazing, touching, funny and empowering world that Soman created in his wonderful books to life." Paul Feig wrote when the project was announced. "I feel like a frog that just turned into a prince." Soman Chainani chimed-in: "To have one of your favorite directors adapt your book into a film for Netflix is an honor and a dream. Paul Feig is a brilliant filmmaker and a master of tone — a perfect fit for the twists and turns of The School for Good and Evil. I have no doubt that he will make a true fairy tale classic."

Here's what the streamer says about the trip to the school just 10 days out from release: "Best friends Sophie and Agatha are about to discover where fairytale legacies go to school: the School for Good and Evil, where ordinary boys and girls are trained to be fairy tale heroes and villains. With her princess ambitions, Sophie knows she'll be picked for the School for Good and join the ranks of past students like Cinderella and Snow White."

"Meanwhile, Agatha, with her grim aesthetic and wicked cat, seems a natural fit for the villains in the School for Evil. Yet soon the girls find their fortunes reversed: Sophie is dropped into the School for Evil, Agatha into the School for Good. But what if the mistake is the first clue to discovering who Sophie and Agatha really are? Their friendship will be put to the test in this thrilling and comedic story where the only way out of a fairy tale is to live through one."

