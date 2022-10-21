Netflix's The School for Good and Evil Trailer Released

Netflix has released the trailer for The School for Good and Evil, an upcoming fantasy film from Bridesmaids and Ghostbusters: Answer the Call director Paul Feig. In the film, best friends Sophie (Sophia Anne Caruso) and Agatha (Sofia Wylie) find themselves on opposing sides of a modern fairy tale. Their world is turned upside down and their bonds are tested when they're swept away into an enchanted school where young heroes and villains are trained to protect the balance of good and evil. Feig, aside from Ghostbusters has rarely had a miss with audiences, and is one of the most widely acclaimed directors of comedies featuring women in lead roles.

The characters and concept form the basis for a whole series of books by Soman Chainani, so it's safe to assume that there's room for sequels if this one grabs hold of audiences. So far, the comments on YouTube suggest that fans of the book are impressed by what they're seeing.

You can see the trailer below.

You can check out the official synopsis for Netflix's The School For Good and Evil below.

In the village of Gavaldon, two misfits and best friends, Sophie (Sophia Anne Caruso) and Agatha (Sofia Wylie), share the unlikeliest of bonds. Sophie, a golden-haired seamstress, dreams of escaping her dreary life to become a princess, while Agatha, with her grim aesthetic and offbeat mother, has the makings of a real witch. One night under a blood red moon, a powerful force sweeps them away to the School for Good and Evil — where the true stories behind every great fairy tale begin. Yet something is amiss from the start: Sophie is dropped into the School for Evil, run by the glamourous and acid-tongued Lady Lesso (Charlize Theron), and Agatha in the School for Good, overseen by the sunny and kind Professor Dovey (Kerry Washington). As if navigating classes with the offspring of the Wicked Witch (Freya Parks), Captain Hook (Earl Cave), and the dashing son of King Arthur (Jamie Flatters) wasn't hard enough, according to the Schoolmaster (Laurence Fishburne), only true love's kiss can change the rules and send the girls to their rightful schools and destiny. But when a dark and dangerous figure (Kit Young) with mysterious ties to Sophie reemerges and threatens to destroy the school and the world beyond entirely — the only way to a happy ending is to survive their real life fairytale first.

Based on the epic international best-selling series by Soman Chainani, The School For Good and Evil is directed by Paul Feig, stars Sophia Anne Caruso, Sofia Wylie, Laurence Fishburne, Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Flatters, Kit Young, Peter Serafinowicz, Rob Delaney, Mark Heap, Patti LuPone and Rachel Bloom, with Kerry Washington and Charlize Theron.

Also starring Earl Cave, Demi Isaac Oviawe, Freya Parks, Kaitlyn Akinpelumi, Holly Sturton, Emma Lau, Briony Scarlett, Ally Cubb, Rosie Graham, Joelle, Chinenye Ezeudu, Oliver Watson, Ali Khan, Myles Kamwendo and Misia Butler.

The School For Good and Evil will be released on Netflix on October 19.