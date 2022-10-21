Netflix's The School for Good and Evil Poster Released

Netflix just revealed a poster for The School of Good and Evil. In the gorgeous image, Charlize Theron, Kerry Washington, Sofia Wylie and Sophia Anne Caruso all sit front and center. Each actor is adorned with phenomenal costuming. The School of Good and Evil is really selling that fantastical vibe with the choices in imagery. The split of institutions is prominently there in the background and accentuated with the color coding. Fairy tale imagery like the flowers in the foreground also help tell the story. There is already a massive YA fanbase for these books. Paul Feig has the task of bringing it all to life on-screen, and he's looking forward to the challenge. A lot of Netflix movies have given the massive ensemble cast a shot. But, this movie has all of the actors listed above with Lawrence Fishburne, Michelle Yeah, and Ben Kingsley thrown in for good measure. Check it out for yourself down below.

"Whose side are you on? Sofia Wylie, Sophia Anne Caruso, Kerry Washington, and Charlize Theron star in The School for Good and Evil. Premiering October 21," Netflix wrote.

"I'm truly excited to bring this amazing, touching, funny and empowering world that Soman created in his wonderful books to life." Paul Feig previously said in a statement. "I feel like a frog that just turned into a prince." Soman Chainani added: "To have one of your favorite directors adapt your book into a film for Netflix is an honor and a dream. Paul Feig is a brilliant filmmaker and a master of tone — a perfect fit for the twists and turns of The School for Good and Evil. I have no doubt that he will make a true fairy tale classic."

Here's a synopsis for the movie provided by the streaming giant: "Best friends Sophie and Agatha are about to discover where fairytale legacies go to school: the School for Good and Evil, where ordinary boys and girls are trained to be fairy tale heroes and villains. With her princess ambitions, Sophie knows she'll be picked for the School for Good and join the ranks of past students like Cinderella and Snow White."

"Meanwhile, Agatha, with her grim aesthetic and wicked cat, seems a natural fit for the villains in the School for Evil. Yet soon the girls find their fortunes reversed: Sophie is dropped into the School for Evil, Agatha into the School for Good. But what if the mistake is the first clue to discovering who Sophie and Agatha really are? Their friendship will be put to the test in this thrilling and comedic story where the only way out of a fairy tale is to live through one."

