Netflix Reveals Teaser Trailer For Spellbound

Spellbound finally has a teaser trailer as fans get to see what Netflix is cooking for families this year. Shrek Director Vicky Jenson gives audience is a trip to the fictional nation of Lumbria. Rachel Zegler plays Ellian, whose parents rule over this kingdom. (The king and queen are played by Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem.) A spell goes awry, and Ellian’s parents are transformed into monsters. She embarks on a quest to change them back before something terrible happens to their home. It’s all interesting stuff and bolstered by Jenson’s presence. Adding to the fun is composer, Alan Menken, who helped make some of the most beautiful songs of the Disney renaissance.

There are other big names as part of the voice cast, including John Lithgow, Jenifer, Lewis, Nathan Lane and Tituss Burgess. Glenn slater, from Tangled, is helping, write the lyrics for the songs in an animated feature. Spellbound comes from Skydance, and the company wanted to make a splash with a really traditional fairytale. With this movie, families get the best of both worlds, as there are some really modern touches that fit in with that aesthetic quite well. Speaking to Netflix’s TUDUM, Jenson described how a story like this one can feel universal despite the fantasy trappings.

“For me, the story [of Spellbound] is even more universal than the specifics of this family dynamic,” the director explained. For me, it speaks to kids and their parents, to the kind of alienation that can happen as we grow up, and the steps we have to make towards each other to weather it together and come through the other side with better understanding.”

What Exactly Is Spellbound About?

Netflix new animated movie comes from Vicky Jenson.

Netflix knows that it assembled quite a team for Spellbound. Jensen is the person who led art direction on FernGully: The Last Rainforest all the way back in 1982, and that’s before you get to Shrek. Composer Menken is also a legend, having being recognized as an EGOT-winner. And then there’s that stacked voice cast just the top it all off. Here’s what Netflix has to say about their upcoming animated feature:

“Spellbound follows the adventures of Ellian, the tenacious young daughter of the rulers of Lumbria who must go on a daring quest to save her family and kingdom after a mysterious spell transforms her parents into monsters. Spellbound is directed by Vicky Jenson (Shrek) with original score from EGOT-winning composer Alan Menken (Beauty and the Beast) and lyrics by Glenn Slater (Tangled).”

“A Netflix Film from Skydance Animation, Spellbound boasts an all-star voice cast led by Rachel Zegler, John Lithgow, Jenifer Lewis, Nathan Lane, Tituss Burgess, with Javier Bardem, and Nicole Kidman. Spellbound is written by Lauren Hynek & Elizabeth Martin and Julia Miranda and produced by John Lasseter, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Bruce Anderson for Skydance Animation.”

