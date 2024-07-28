The Dragon Prince Season 7 Title Announced

The Dragon Prince is one of those rare shows on Netflix that defies the odds. Released in 2018, the animated series stands as a hit original for the streaming service with six seasons under its belt. The Dragon Prince has been buoyed by its loyal fandom since day one, and now, all eyes are on the future. After all, The Dragon Prince is preparing for season seven, and we just learned the title of the series.

The update comes straight from San Diego Comic-Con as The Dragon Prince held a panel for fans. It was there fans were shown a timeline of the show as we know it, and season seven was mentioned. It turns out the upcoming season will close the Mystery of Aaravos saga, and season seven will be titled Dark.

For those who have paid attention, The Dragon Prince has a theme when it comes to season titles. The show’s first saga named its seasons Moon, Sky, and Sun. When season four kickstarted a new saga, The Dragon Prince tapped the title Earth before Ocean and Stars followed. Now, season seven will carry on the astrological trend with Dark, so fans can look forward its surely intense storyline.

According to The Dragon Prince team, the show has a third saga planned, and it will consist of three more seasons. If the saga is produced in full, the Netflix series would end with ten seasons to its name. However, The Dragon Prince team stressed this third saga can only happen if there is enough support from fans. If the show continues pulling high ratings, Netflix will keep on with the original series, so fans of The Dragon Prince better show out their love for the series.

If you are not familiar with The Dragon Prince, the fantasy adventure debuted in 2018 under creators Aaron Ehasz and Justin Richmond. The series tells the story of two human princes, Callum and Ezran, alongside a Moonshadow Elf named Rayla. The trio set out to resolve an ongoing conflict between mankind, dragons, and the elves. Their plan hits a major complication when the group stumbles across an infant Storm Dragon named Azymondias who needs raising. And of course, well – the baby just happens to be a missing Dragon Prince.

What do you think about this latest update on The Dragon Prince?