Terminator Zero Reveals Japanese Anime Cast

Terminator Zero is set to be a major anime release this summer as Production I.G. is teaming up with Skydance and Netflix to re-introduce a new take on the world of Skynet. While the English Dub has already been confirmed to house some major names in Hollywood, the anime series will also have a Japanese dub for anime fans. Releasing on August 29th, the anime adaptation is leaving the Connor family storyline in the past to instead focus on Malcolm Lee from Terminator 2: Judgement Day along with a new Terminator on the hunt.

When it comes to Terminator Zero’s English Dub cast, the Netflix anime adaptation has some heavy hitters. Led by Timothy Olyphant, who will be taking on the role of the Terminator, the supporting characters include Rosario Dawson (Ahsoka, Common Ground) as Kokoro, an advanced AI and Japan’s answer to Skynet, André Holland (Moonlight, The Knick) as Malcolm Lee, Kokoro’s creator, Sonoya Mizuno (House of the Dragon, Crazy Rich Asians) as Eiko, who comes from a post-Judgement Day 2022 to stop Malcolm from launching Kokoro, and Ann Dowd (The Handmaid’s Tale, MASS) as The Prophet.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Terminator Zero’s Japanese Voice Cast Revealed

The Japanese voice cast includes the following actors, Yasuhiro Mamiya as Terminator, Yūya Uchida as Malcolm, Toa Yukinari as Eiko, Atsumi Tanezaki as Kokoro, Saori Hayami as Misaki, Hiro Shimono as Kenta, Shizuka Ishigami as Hiro, and Miyuki Satō as Reika.

If you want a leg-up on the story of Terminator Zero before the Skydance anime arrives on Netflix on August 29th, the streaming service has a description of the story that brings Skynet to the anime industry, “2022: A future war has raged for decades between the few human survivors and an endless army of machines. 1997: The AI known as Skynet gained self-awareness and began its war against humanity. Caught between the future and this past is a soldier sent back in time to change the fate of humanity. She arrives in 1997 to protect a scientist named Malcolm Lee who works to launch a new AI system designed to compete with Skynet’s impending attack on humanity. As Malcolm navigates the moral complexities of his creation, he’s hunted by an unrelenting assassin from the future, which forever alters the fate of his three children.”

Want to stay up to date on the anime iteration of Skynet? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook for all the latest Terminator Zero updates.

Via Press Release