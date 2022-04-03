West Side Story’s Rachel Zegler to Lead Animated Movie Spellbound

Rachel Zegler recently starred as Maria in Steven Speilberg’s West Side Story, which caused the young actor to quickly rise to fame. She made headlines last month when it was revealed she wasn’t invited to the Academy Awards despite West Side Story‘s seven nominations, but the Internet’s outrage quickly led to her being a presenter at the ceremony. Zegler will also be seen later this year in Shazam! Fury of the Gods, and is set to play Snow White in Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. According to a new report from Deadline, Zegler is also signed on to lead the upcoming animated film, Spellbound.

Deadline reports that Zegler will voice the role of Princess Ellian, the lead in the Apple Original Films and Skydance Animation movie. Unsurprisingly, Spellbound will be a musical, which is certainly Zegler’s wheelhouse. Ellian is described as a “tenacious princess who must go on a daring quest to save her family and kingdom after a mysterious spell transforms her parents into monsters and threatens to cover Lumbria in darkness forever.”

Vicky Jenson is directing the film with Lauren Hynek, Elizabeth Martin, and Linda Woolverton penning the script. Academy Award-winner Alan Menken (The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast) is composing the score with lyrics by Glenn Slater (Tangled). Chris Montan serves as executive music producer with John Lasseter, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and David Lipman producing for Skydance Animation.

“This project is so special to me. ❤️,” Zegler tweeted this week. You can view her post below:

As for Shazam! Fury of the Gods, Zegler is playing a mysterious “key role” that has yet to be announced. Fans are hoping she’s playing a significant character within the lore of DC Comics. Shazam! director David F. Sandberg recently poked fun at those theories in an epic way, posting a video that acknowledges a fan-made poll with theories of who Zegler is playing, with options that include Wonder Girl and Hawkgirl. Also on the list is Tawky Tawny, the anthropomorphic talking tiger associated with the Shazam! family in the comics.

“I loved the first Shazam movie,” producer Peter Safran explained in an interview with Collider earlier this year. “I thought it was beautifully done. I thought that David Sandberg nailed that tone so incredibly well. The eye of the needle was so small to get it right, but he really did nail it. I feel like this second one has more emotion, more humor, but it also has bigger action, bigger set pieces, some great villains. I just feel like it’s everything that we loved in the first movie but really turned up to 11. So I love it.”

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is set to be released on December 16th. Spellbound does not yet have a release date.