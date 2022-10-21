Netflix's The School for Good and Evil Release Date Moved Up

Netflix's The School for Good and Evil will be in session a little bit earlier than we thought. On Tuesday, Netflix announced a slew of release dates for its fall movie slate, including the reveal that The School for Good and Evil will be arriving two days later than previously scheduled. Instead of debuting on Friday, October 21st, the fantasy film will now be released on Wednesday, October 19th. This will give fans a chance to check out the film, which is directed by Paul Feig and based on Soman Chainani's books of the same name, just a little sooner. The cast of The School for Good and Evil includes Kerry Washington, Charlize Theron, Michelle Yeoh, and Cate Blanchett.

In The School for Good and Evil, Best friends Sophie and Agatha are about to discover where fairytale legacies go to school: the School for Good and Evil, where ordinary boys and girls are trained to be fairy tale heroes and villains. With her princess ambitions, Sophie knows she'll be picked for the School for Good and join the ranks of past students like Cinderella and Snow White. Meanwhile, Agatha, with her grim aesthetic and wicked cat, seems a natural fit for the villains in the School for Evil. Yet soon the girls find their fortunes reversed: Sophie is dropped into the School for Evil, Agatha into the School for Good. But what if the mistake is the first clue to discovering who Sophie and Agatha really are? Their friendship will be put to the test in this thrilling and comedic story where the only way out of a fairy tale is to live through one.

"I'm truly excited to bring this amazing, touching, funny and empowering world that Soman created in his wonderful books to life." Feig said previously. "I feel like a frog that just turned into a prince."

"To have one of your favorite directors adapt your book into a film for Netflix is an honor and a dream," Soman Chainani added: "Paul Feig is a brilliant filmmaker and a master of tone — a perfect fit for the twists and turns of The School for Good and Evil. I have no doubt that he will make a true fairy tale classic."

The School for Good and Evil is set to be released this September on Netflix.