Netflix Releases Hysterical They Cloned Tyrone Blooper Reel

They Cloned Tyrone just got a hysterical blooper reel from Netflix. On social media, the streaming platform posted some of the best outtakes from the film. Jamie Foxx, John Boyega and Teyonah Parris star in Juel Taylor's directorial debut. So, there's a lot of room for comedy in a loving pastiche of blacksploitation tropes. Any movie involving Foxx is going to have some serious laughs going on behind the scenes. It feels like the groundswell of support around They Cloned Tyrone will help carry it in the week ahead. While the world is still talking about Barbie and Oppenheimer, the little movie has found it's groove. Check out the bloopers right here.

What is the Netflix movie about? Well, here's the synopsis straight from the streamer: "A series of eerie events thrusts an unlikely trio (John Boyega, Jamie Foxx and Teyonah Parris) onto the trail of a nefarious government conspiracy in this pulpy mystery caper."

They Cloned Tyrone Being Reviewed Well

Over on the streamer's Top 10 charts, They Cloned Tyrone is still climbing. Yes, a bunch of people went out to the theater to see Barbie an Oppenheimer last weekend. But, as they settled in at home afterward, they loved the Netflix movie as well. It's been getting great reviews. ComicBook.com's Charlie Ridgely reviewed the wild genre mash-up for the site. He commended director Juel Taylor's vision and the style of They Cloned Tyrone. Check out more of his impressions down below!

"In his feature directorial debut, Juel Taylor delivers a wildly entertaining film that is both a hysterical black comedy and a seething examination of systemic racism in America," Ridgely begins. "They Cloned Tyrone is as much a devastating sci-fi tale as it is a beautiful homage to the Blaxploitation films of the 1970s. It's a lot to balance, but Taylor pulls it off with a keen eye behind the camera. Cinematographer Ken Seng also succeeds in bringing a unique kind of life to the Glen, using every shot to make it feel familiar and unknown at the same time."

Jamie Foxx Thanks Fans For Their Support

(Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Jamie Foxx has had quite a few strange months this year. Thankfully, the actor is okay after a major health scare that had him in the hospital for a while. But, he's out now working again and enjoying the summer. Foxx took a second to thank all the fans for their well-wishes and prayers after the accident. He also took time to explain why he didn't say anything about the hospitalization until now. Basically, the comedian told Instagram that he wanted fans to be at ease.

"I know a lot of people were waiting or wanting to hear updates but to be honest with you, I just didn't want you to see me like that man," Foxx said. "I want you to see me laughing, having a good time partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie, television show. I didn't want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was gonna make it through."

"To them, to God, to a lot of great medical people, I'm able to leave you this video," he continued. "I cannot tell you how great it feels to have your family kick in in such a way, and y'all know they kept it airtight, they didn't let nothing out, they protected me, and that's what I hope that everyone could have in moments like these."

Have you checked out They Cloned Tyrone yet? Let us know in the comments!