Netflix Top 10: Luther: The Fallen Sun Holds #1 Movie Spot

Netflix has released their latest streaming data and Luther: The Fallen Sun remained a big hit. Four years after the last batch of episodes for the series was released, Idris Elba returns to the fan-favorite role and people clearly can't get enough. Last week, the premiere of the film, saw Luther: The Fallen Sun streamed over 65.9 million hours. This past week, the first full week it was available, the movie saw a slight increase in viewership and was watched over 69.54 million hours. Not only did all this manage to keep Luther: The Fallen Sun as the #1 movie on Netflix, the second highest movie on the platform has only 14 million hours streamed.

When all is said and done it seems unlikely that Luther: The Fallen Sun will make Netflix's All-Time Top 10 movies. That said, it will likely still be seen as a success for Netflix in the long run. Not only did the movie revive the series in a big way, but it was a co-production between BBC Film, Chernin Entertainment, and Netflix, meaning the costs for production were divided.

Previously speaking with ComicBook.com at the Luther: The Fallen Sun premiere, Elba spoke about the movie's scope, teasing that more is on the way. "The luxury starts with just having more space to tell a bigger story without breaking it up into episodics. Now we have this massive landscape [and] a bit of a bigger budget. We have more time to get under it. I've always dreamed about what we could do with Luther as a film, outside of 'Luther Land' in London, where can we take it? Now we have the opportunity. This film, I'm really hoping it's the first of many."

You can see the full Netflix Top 10 movies below.