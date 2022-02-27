Latest Netflix Original Movie Takes Over Top 10

Netflix has gotten into the habit of releasing brand new original titles each and every Friday, and this weekend was no exception. The streaming service released multiple new originals on Friday morning, two of which have spent the weekend dominating the rotating Top 10 list. Sunday’s edition of the daily list shows a new original movie in the top spot, following a highly anticipated spinoff series that was released as a Netflix original.

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming has taken over the number one spot on the Netflix Top 10, knocking limited series Inventing Anna out of the top position. This weekend, Netflix also released the first season of Vikings: Valhalla, a spinoff of the long-running History series Vikings. Valhalla debuted to the second overall spot on Netflix, trailing only the latest Madea film.

With the two new hits taking over the list, Inventing Anna still held strong in the top half, coming in third overall. Love Is Blind and Sweet Magnolias also carried some popularity over from the past couple of weeks.

You can check out a full rundown of Sunday’s Netflix Top 10 list below!

1. Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming

“Madea’s back – hallelujer! And she’s not putting up[ with any nonsense as family drama erupts at her great-grandson’s college graduation celebration.

2. Vikings: Valhalla

“In this sequel to Vikings, a hundred years have passed and a new generation of legendary heroes arises to forge its own destiny – and make history.”

3. Inventing Anna

“Audacious entrepreneur or con artist? A journalist chases down the story of Anna Delvey, who convinced New York’s elite she was a German heiress.”

4. Love Is Blind

“Nick and Vanessa Lachey host this social experiment where single men and women look for love and get engaged, all before meeting in person.”

5. Sweet Magnolias

“Lifelong friends Maddie, Helen and Dana Sue lift each other up as they juggle relationships, family and careers in the small, Southern town of Serenity.”

6. Restless

“After going to extremes to cover up an accident, a corrupt cop’s life spirals out of control when he starts receiving threats from a mysterious witness.”

jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy

“The lives of an emerging superstar and a filmmaker intertwine in this intense, intimate docuseries charting Kanye West’s career, filmed over two decades.”

8. Despicable Me 2

“More gadgets, more minions, more mayhem! As Gru turns his back on his baddie ways to care for his girls, a secret agency recruits him to fight evil.”

9. The Cuphead Show

“Follow the misadventures of the impulsive Cuphead and his easily swayed brother Mugman in this animated series based on the hit video game.”

10. Ozark

“A financial adviser drags his family from Chicago to the Missouri Ozarks, where he must launder $500 million in five years to appease a drug boss.”