Sony Pictures might have another hit on their hands with their most recent project, Bullet Train. Bullet Train may have been pretty mixed with critics, but there are a group of fans that love what they got. Directed by David Leitch, the film features a top-of-the line cast led by Brad Pitt and also has a ton of surprising cameos that probably contributed to today's news. Earlier today, Bullet Train passed a huge milestone that most films don't get to reach. The film has officially reached $100 million at the box office and will probably cap off its global run somewhere near the upper $200 million mark.

Bullet Train looks like one of the more fun Sony films of the year, but nothing in the film can be compared to how beautiful Pitt's hair looks. One of the actors costars, Brian Tyree Henry, recently revealed that he would get lost looking at the actors hair. During a recent interview he revealed that it was a major distraction.

"It's really, let me tell you something incredibly distracting, It's Brad Pitt's hair, It's really, it's really annoying," Henry revealed. "Like the very final part of the movie where we're in the train car together and you know, Aaron's character has smashed through the glass, we're supposed to be going like 200 something miles an hour and there's this wind fan that's just perfectly placed for Brad Pitt and so I would literally forget some of my cues because I'm so busy lost in this wheat blond, beautiful hair. And like he's so good at hair control that like he knew exactly when to whip it, and it just made me want to punch him in the face more, So like Brad Pitt's hair is distracting, like just know that it's another character in the movie, but it's, it's precious."

Sony Pictures describes the film as followed: "Five assassins find themselves on a fast moving bullet train from Tokyo to Morioka with only a few stops in between. They discover their missions are not unrelated to each other."

Brad Pitt, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Brian Tyree Henry are joined in the film's ensemble cast by Joey King (The Princess, The Kissing Booth), Andrew Koji (Snake Eyes, Warrior), Hiroyuki Sanada (The Wolverine, Mortal Kombat), Michael Shannon (Man of Steel, Knives Out), Benito A Martínez Ocasio musician Bad Bunny, Karen Fukuhara (The Boys), Logan Lerman (Fury, Percy Jackson & the Olympians), Zazie Beetz (Deadpool 2, Joker), and Sandra Bullock (Bird Box, Speed). Deadpool 2 and John Wick's David Leitch directed the film from a screenplay by Zak Olkewicz, based on the novel by Kōtarō Isaka.

Bullet Train is in theaters and available for purchase via VOD!

