Netflix is About To Lose a 21st Century Sci-Fi Movie Masterpiece

In March 2026, there’s a very good chance that we’ll be talking about the arrival of a new sci-fi masterpiece when Ryan Gosling’s Project Hail Mary brings Andy Weir’s best-selling novel to the big screen. Then, within a few more months, we’ll have Spielberg’s Disclosure Day, and Ridley Scott’s The Dog Stars, and this comes on the back of a period where fans of high-concept sci-fi TV have been richly served. But sometimes, it’s the older releases that still hit the spot best, and there’s bad news for anyone who appreciated the other sci-fi movie that mostly put Andy Weir’s work on the radar.

Ridley Scott hasn’t actually released a sci-fi since Alien: Covenant in 2017, but his last genre masterpiece came two years earlier, with The Martian. Released in 2015, it saw the Alien director embrace realism over the more fantastical elements of the xenomorph franchise. But the bad news for Netflix and Peacock users is that The Martian is set to leave both platforms on December 31. So now’s the time to stream it.

The Martian is One Of The Best Sci-Films Ever

Part of The Martian‘s appeal is how Scott swaps the outer space dread of Alien for humanist propaganda, despite the grim story of Mark Watney’s accidental marooning on Mars. In one of his career best performances, Matt Damon plays the stranded botanist. It could have been a devastating tale of desperation, but Watney’s resiliency and the rescue team’s commitment to hope makes it less of an ordeal and more of a celebration.

The Martian was also widely praised for its accuracy in the science of space exploration and the depiction of Mars. And for it to present complex scientific knowledge like the production of water on Mars’ surface in such an accessible way only gets more impressive with every watch. With growing fears around technological over-reach exacerbated by AI companies, seeing a science fiction story that centers the spirit of human collaboration and intrepid spirit also feels perfectly timed. So a final watch of 2025 for any Netflix or Peacock subscribers is heartily recommended.

Where To Watch The Martian From January 1, 2026

If you’re a multi-platform streamer, The Martian isn’t leaving streaming entirely, as it’s being added to Paramount+ on January 1. It’s also available to rent across the usual channels, if you want to pay a one-off fee rather than subscribing.

