Netflix Users Slam New Hit Thriller With Millions of Views: “Absolutely Horrible”

Bad thriller movies are nothing new. They’ve been landing low ratings and harsh reviews since the inception of the genre. And with films like In The Name Of The King, Simon Says, and Rest Stop, those ratings and reviews are well deserved. But it seems that Lifetime has really dropped the ball with this particular step into thriller territory that has since moved to Netflix.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Taken In Plain Sight dropped back in 2024 and has since garnered 2.9 million views, actually landing in the top ten Netflix Global Views list this week. Which sounds like a good thing, but so few people cared about it that it didn’t even get enough ratings on Rotten Tomatoes to register on either the tomatometer or popcornmeter. People who have watched have nothing good to say either, with one viewer stating, “Absolutely horrible film. Every single actor was horrible, especially the lead actress. The creepy guy was way too cliche and felt so forced, almost cringey. I also hate how the daughter’s lines at the beginning didn’t seem natural… like not real things a child would say. The writing was just overall so terrible. Very unoriginal and boring. The ending “fight” scene was just so anti-climactic paired with the cliche “villain explains their entire plan” ending.”

According To Audiences, It’s Bad…Really, Really Bad

The summary of the movie is a familiar one for the genre: “After a months-long investigation into her daughter’s abduction, a mother thinks she’s finally found the person responsible. But when the authorities dismiss her, she takes matters into her own hands.” It’s a relatively straightforward plot—one that seems hard to mess up to such a degree. But somehow, it managed.

In typical show-no-mercy fashion, the internet is absolutely ripping Taken In Plain Sight to shreds. “I’m 39 L O N G minutes in, and I came here to see what others thought about this pile of crap. It’s been so painful, and I was always hoping that it would turn any second and get at least a little better. But I can’t watch this misery any longer. Good lawd! The very latest I should have turned it off was after that first press conference they gave,” said one user. Another chimed in with, “This has to be the first AI written movie. So bad couldn’t last more than 5 min.”

Have you seen Taken In Plain Sight? Tell us your thoughts in the comments before you head over to the ComicBook forums to see what other viewers are saying.