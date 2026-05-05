Netflix’s Forgotten Sci-Fi Gem Just Joined Hulu (& It Deserves To Be a Cult Favorite)

Hulu’s streaming catalog is growing this May, and the platform just stocked Netflix’s forgotten sci-fi gem that deserves your attention. The Disney-backed streamer kicked off the month with a handful of additions to its science fiction lineup, including Will Smith’s sci-fi action film I, Robot and Steven Spielberg’s 2005 War of the Worlds remake. The list also included a criminally underrated straight-to-streaming sci-fi monster adventure film.

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Netflix’s Love and Monsters started streaming on Hulu on May 1st. The movie, directed by Michael Matthews, is set seven years after a monster apocalypse forces humanity underground and stars Dylan O’Brien as Joel, a lovably hapless young man who leaves his bunker and embarks on an 80-mile journey across dangerous, creature-infested terrain to reunite with his high school sweetheart. Love and Monsters started streaming on Hulu six years after its rocky release. Although the film was initially scheduled to be released in theaters, the COVID-19 pandemic upended those plans, and Love and Monsters was instead sent directly to Video on Demand in the U.S. while Netflix handled the film’s international release.

Love and Monsters Is One of the Most Underrated Sci-Fi Movies of the Decade

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It’s really a shame that Love and Monster’s rocky release resulted in the film not getting the attention it deserved. Although the movie has been largely forgotten by most, the consensus has been almost unanimous among those who have seen it: Love and Monsters is really good and definitely a movie worth checking out. The film even holds a “Certified Fresh” badge on Rotten Tomatoes with a high 94% Tomatometer score from critics who described it as “a real winner” and “a warm-hearted, properly funny and very likeable film.” General audiences, meanwhile, gave the movie an impressive 89% score.

Those high ratings aren’t really a surprise. Love and Monsters offers a little bit of everything, and it ties it all together in a way that masterfully works. The movie treats the dangerous apocalypse like a teen John Hughes-style love story, following Joel on a coming-of-age adventure that forces him out of his comfort zone to find his high school sweetheart. And with monsters lurking across every inch of Earth, including giant crabs, ants, and frogs, there are plenty of fun, fast-paced action sequences that keep things exciting. It’s essentially a feel-good apocalypse movie that blends the wackiness of Zombieland with the heart of an ’80s coming-of-age movie, and it features great visual effects and creature design, excellent world-building, and memorable characters, especially the scene-stealing Boy, Joel’s canine companion.

What’s New on Hulu?

Love and Monsters is a great movie, but it’s definitely not the only movie worth checking out on Hulu this May. The streamer’s other new arrivals this month include Disney’s Holes and the Descendants movies, Minority Report, Philadelphia, and White Chicks. Later this month, Hulu will stock We Bury the Dead (May 8th), Alien: Romulus (May 21st), and Afraid (May 28th).

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