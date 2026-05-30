Netflix’s New Fantasy Comedy Becomes a Top 3 Streaming Hit After Dividing Critics & Audiences

There are always thousands of titles streaming on Netflix at any given time, meaning there’s something for everyone. One only has to look at the wide range of Netflix originals that have become hits this year. The streamer has come out with everything from a throwback creature feature (Thrash), a survival action/thriller (Apex), and an animated family film (Swapped). For several years, Netflix has also been home to notable comedies, and they’ve had success on that front as well in 2026. Recently, the Sandler family comedy Roommates was a draw, and now a new fantasy comedy starring Borat himself, Sacha Baron Cohen, is rising up the charts.

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For the week of May 18th-24th, Ladies First was the No. 3 movie on Netflix globally. During that time, it accumulated 11.9 million views and was watched for a total of 18.5 million hours. It trailed only Swapped and The Crash on Netflix’s top 10. This was the first week the film placed on the chart.

What Is Ladies First? (And Why is It a Hit on Netflix?)

Image Courtesy of Netflix

Ladies First is a remake of the French comedy I Am Not an Easy Man. Cohen stars as advertising executive Damien Sachs, whose life is turned upside down after he accidentally walks into a pole and is magically transported to a matriarchal society. It’s a rude awakening for Damien, who has enjoyed his stereotypically ladies’ man lifestyle to this point. As he attempts to get back to his reality, Damien finds himself in the crosshairs of Alex Fox (Rosamund Pike). In Damien’s world, Alex is his overlooked employee, but in the matriarchal society, she is the powerful executive on track to become CEO.

Despite having two talented actors headlining the cast, Ladies First wasn’t much of a critical darling. Its Rotten Tomatoes score is just 26% (with 38 reviews counted), with much of the criticism being leveled at the outdated concept and obvious jokes that aren’t very effective. Audiences are a bit more forgiving of the film, as the Rotten Tomatoes viewer score is 66%. The mixed reception likely played a role in Ladies First‘s streaming success. Whenever a film splits opinions like this, people can be curious to check it out for themselves and see where they land.

If Ladies First was playing in theaters, it most likely would have been overshadowed by everything else currently playing, but streaming was the ideal platform for a film such as this. It’s much easier for viewers to take a chance on something they may or may not enjoy when all they have to do is cue it up at home. Ladies First premiered on Netflix on May 22nd, so it also got the “new arrival” boost that’s so common on streamers. Subscribers are always browsing the home page to see the fresh titles that have been added, and an easygoing comedy with two recognizable stars stood out as an appealing option.

It’ll be interesting to see how long Ladies First stays in the top 10. Some of Netflix’s originals have proven to have some staying power. Apex just netted its fifth week in the top 10, and Swapped is up to four. How Ladies First fares from here will likely depend on audience word of mouth. Once a title loses the “new arrival” sheen, it’s up to the viewers to keep it around. A 66% viewer score isn’t the most sterling mark, but it indicates Netflix users are liking it well enough. Those who have seen Ladies First could recommend it to friends, allowing it to put together a consecutive weeks streak.

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